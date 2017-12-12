Win three double tickets to China Light Rotterdam

IamExpat offers three double tickets to China Light Rotterdam!

Details

City: Rotterdam

Location: Euromast Park

Date & Time: December 7 - February 14, 2013 | 4.30pm - 10pm

For more information, click here.

About China Light Rotterdam

As the largest light spectacle in Europe, China Light Rotterdam is filled with dozens of dazzling illuminated figures. This colourful festival is sure to brighten up a cold Dutch winter!

From flowers to animals, and even a 100 metre-long dragon, Chinese artists have built a fairy-tale paradise with more than 35 enchanting lantern displays. Visitors will also enjoy Chinese dance performances, children's activities and refreshments during this fun, family friendly event.

