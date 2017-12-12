Win three double tickets to China Light Rotterdam

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers three double tickets to China Light Rotterdam!
As the largest light spectacle in Europe, China Light Rotterdam is filled with dozens of dazzling illuminated figures. This colourful festival is sure to brighten up a cold Dutch winter!
From flowers to animals, and even a 100 metre-long dragon, Chinese artists have built a fairy-tale paradise with more than 35 enchanting lantern displays. Visitors will also enjoy Chinese dance performances, children's activities and refreshments during this fun, family friendly event.