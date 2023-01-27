Win three double tickets to the 2013 World Press Photo exhibition
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Date: ongoing through June 23, 2013
- Time: 10.30am - 5.30pm (Mon-Sat),1pm - 5.30pm (Sun)
- Location: Oude Kerk | Oudekerksplein 23
About the exhibition
Since 1955 the World Press Photo foundation has set out, "to inspire understanding of the world through quality photojournalism.”
Thousands of images are submitted annually to the competition and a selection of the most impacting images are displayed in exhibitions throughout the world. Photographers from more than 100 countries will showcase their work when the 2013 exhibition kicks off in Amsterdam’s Oude Kerk this spring!
Photo by Paul Hansen, Sweden, 'Dagens Nyheter' "Gaza Burial," 20 November 2012, Gaza City, Palestinian Territories
Photo by Paul Nicklen, Canada, 'National Geographic magazine' Emperor Penguins, Ross Sea, Antarctica, 18 November 2011