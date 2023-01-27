Win three double tickets to the 2013 World Press Photo exhibition

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition in Amsterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us your favourite photographer!

Details

City: Amsterdam

Date: ongoing through June 23, 2013

Time: 10.30am - 5.30pm (Mon-Sat),1pm - 5.30pm (Sun)

Location: Oude Kerk | Oudekerksplein 23

About the exhibition

Since 1955 the World Press Photo foundation has set out, "to inspire understanding of the world through quality photojournalism.”

Thousands of images are submitted annually to the competition and a selection of the most impacting images are displayed in exhibitions throughout the world. Photographers from more than 100 countries will showcase their work when the 2013 exhibition kicks off in Amsterdam’s Oude Kerk this spring!