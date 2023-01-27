Home
Win three double tickets to the 2013 World Press Photo exhibition

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition in Amsterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us your favourite photographer! 

Details

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Date: ongoing through June 23, 2013
  • Time: 10.30am - 5.30pm (Mon-Sat),1pm - 5.30pm (Sun)
  • Location: Oude Kerk | Oudekerksplein 23

About the exhibition 

Since 1955 the World Press Photo foundation has set out, "to inspire understanding of the world through quality photojournalism.”

Thousands of images are submitted annually to the competition and a selection of the most impacting images are displayed in exhibitions throughout the world. Photographers from more than 100 countries will showcase their work when the 2013 exhibition kicks off in Amsterdam’s Oude Kerk this spring! 

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!  

world press photo exhibition 2013
Photo by Paul Hansen, Sweden, 'Dagens Nyheter' "Gaza Burial," 20 November 2012, Gaza City, Palestinian Territories

world press photo exhibition 2013
Photo by Paul Nicklen, Canada, 'National Geographic magazine' Emperor Penguins, Ross Sea, Antarctica, 18 November 2011

 

