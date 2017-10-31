Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win three copies of 'The Netherlands in 26 Iconic Objects'

Win three copies of 'The Netherlands in 26 Iconic Objects'

Win three copies of 'The Netherlands in 26 Iconic Objects'

Closing Date:

IamExpat is offering the chance to win one of three copies of "The Netherlands in 26 Iconic Objects"!

To win, simply fill in the form, telling us why you think you deserve a copy.

Self-portrait of the Netherlands

See an "objective" self-portrait of the Netherlands through its iconic objects and find out the answer to questions like:

  • What do things like liquorice, geraniums, beer, bikes and sandwiches say about the Dutch?
  • Why are bicycles so incredibly popular in the Netherlands?
  • It’s a known fact that the Dutch didn’t invent the cheese slicer, but whenever the Dutch parliament debates about cutting budgets and making savings, someone always suggests using the "cheese slicer method". Why is that?

Adorating certain objects

Some unique and provocative self-reflection of the Netherlands can be found in this book, translated from Dutch and created by two Dutchies who felt compelled to analyse their nation’s adoration for certain objects.

Please note: Competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner will receive one copy of "The Netherlands in 26 Iconic Objects". Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Stay & Play Group: A Cosy Morning for Parents and Little Ones
-
NAISR, Verhulstlaan 21, 3055 WJ
First Aid for Babies and Children - in English
-
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam, Verhulstlaan 21 3055WJ
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.