Win three copies of 'The Netherlands in 26 Iconic Objects'

Self-portrait of the Netherlands

See an "objective" self-portrait of the Netherlands through its iconic objects and find out the answer to questions like:

What do things like liquorice, geraniums, beer, bikes and sandwiches say about the Dutch?

Why are bicycles so incredibly popular in the Netherlands?

It’s a known fact that the Dutch didn’t invent the cheese slicer, but whenever the Dutch parliament debates about cutting budgets and making savings, someone always suggests using the "cheese slicer method". Why is that?

Adorating certain objects

Some unique and provocative self-reflection of the Netherlands can be found in this book, translated from Dutch and created by two Dutchies who felt compelled to analyse their nation’s adoration for certain objects.