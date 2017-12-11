Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win thee double tickets to 'Greg Shapiro presents Brendon Burns' comedy tour

Win thee double tickets to 'Greg Shapiro presents Brendon Burns' comedy tour

Win thee double tickets to 'Greg Shapiro presents Brendon Burns' comedy tour

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the "Greg Shapiro presents Brendon Burns" comedy tour!

To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you’d like to win! Also, please mention the city of your choice.

Details

  • Rotterdam | Thursday, October 3 | 8.15pm | Theater Zuidplein
  • Amsterdam | Wednesday, October 9 | 8.30pm | Theater De Meervaart
  • Utrecht | Thursday, October 10 | 8.30pm | Schiller Theater

About the comedians

Funny man Greg Shapiro, of Boom Chicago fame, has collaborated with comedians from the US and UK for his latest comedy series, Greg Shapiro Presents.

In October 2013, Australian comedian Brendon Burns will join Greg Shapiro for a short tour throughout the Netherlands. With more than two decades of Brendon Burns is known for his brutally honest, witty jokes and received the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Comedy Award in 2007! 

greg-shapiro-brendon-burns-comedy-tour

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.