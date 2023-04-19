Home
Win a manicure or pedicure at Endorphine Nail Bar

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are: Ekaterina Kitania and Jack Cowlman!

IamExpat, in cooperation with Endorphine Nail Bar, is giving away vouchers to get your nails done! To participate in the competition, please answer the question and follow Endorphine on Facebook and Instagram.

The question: “Where is the iconic French manicure originally from?”

You could win a manicure or a pedicure

Here is what you could win:

  1. Voucher for a Manicure with Nail polish or Gellak
  2. Voucher for a Pedicure with Nail polish or Gellak 

Vouchers are valid for 6 months, and you can use them in either of the Endorphine Nail Bar venues, whether in Amsterdam or in Haarlem.

About Endorphine Nail Bar

Endorphine is a nail and beauty salon delivering premium quality manicures, pedicures and beauty services to clients since 2019. They are famous for their high quality treatments, punctuality, hospitality, cleanliness and personal attention, as highlighted in over 2.000 positive reviews of happy clients on Fresha, Treatwell, Google, Facebook, Instagram and more.

Endorphine's salons are conveniently located in the hearts of Amsterdam and Haarlem, and their skilled technicians are using only premium materials and tools. 

Here's where you'll find them:

  • Kleine Houtstraat 12, 2011 DM, Haarlem
  • Ceintuurbaan 61H, 1071 EV, Amsterdam

The competition runs until April 14, and the winner will be announced on April 17. Make sure to check your spam email folder in case you're a winner and there's an email from Endorphine waiting for you there!

