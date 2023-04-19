Win a manicure or pedicure at Endorphine Nail Bar

IamExpat, in cooperation with Endorphine Nail Bar, is giving away vouchers to get your nails done! To participate in the competition, please answer the question and follow Endorphine on Facebook and Instagram.

The question: “Where is the iconic French manicure originally from?”

You could win a manicure or a pedicure

Here is what you could win:

Voucher for a Manicure with Nail polish or Gellak Voucher for a Pedicure with Nail polish or Gellak

Vouchers are valid for 6 months, and you can use them in either of the Endorphine Nail Bar venues, whether in Amsterdam or in Haarlem.