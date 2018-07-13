Win a language course at TaalTaal
Competition closed
This competition is now closed. Many thanks to all the participants!
Taal Taal enjoyed the responses so much that they kindly decided to pick TWO WINNERS and THREE RUNNER-UPS! Winners and runner-ups will be contacted next week. Congratulations to the following:
Winner 1: Shuchien Chen
Winner 2: Katarina Durisova
Runner-up 1: Matea Fogec
Runner-up 2: Grace Kwon
Runner-up 3: Caroline Gauly
IamExpat, in co-operation with TaalTaal, is offering a language course for FREE!
To participate, answer "What is a nice saying in your language that you'd like to share with Dutch people in Dutch?" and mention which course (language & level) you are interested in.
Taal Taal language course prize details
The winner of the Taal Taal language course competition will get the prize of a full group course of his or her choice, starting in July or September. Two runner-ups will each get a 50% discount.
Summer season courses
- for English speakers: Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Russian
- for Dutch speakers: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Turkish, Modern Greek, Indonesian, Russian, Arabic and Chinese
September courses:
- for English speakers: Dutch, English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Hebrew, Arabic, Japanese
- for Dutch speakers: (all languages on the website): Dutch, Spanish, English, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, German, Hebrew, Arabic, Modern Greek, Indonesian, Farsi, Japanese, Polish and Norwegian
The winner will be contacted by email.
The courses have different prices, from 238 to 650 euros depending on the course.
All available group courses can be found on the Taal Taal courses page. There are also Dutch immersion courses, for a duration of 75 hours over 2 weeks.
Special offer for all participants
All participants will get a 25 euro discount when enrolling in one of the courses starting in or between July and September (including private courses), by using the discount code "TTAM11".
About TaalTaal
TaalTaal is a dynamic organisation in The Hague that arranges and facilitates educational activities for individuals and companies. Operating from the vision that communication is the key not only to broadening one's own horizons, but ultimately perhaps even to world peace, TaalTaal offers a wide selection of languages, including the six official languages of the United Nations.
While teachers have their own special areas of interest, one thing they all have in common is a passion to share knowledge in an appealing and accessible fashion. Being native and near-native speakers of their respective languages, the teachers come from 25 different countries, making TaalTaal one of the most international organisations in The Netherlands.
At TaalTaal you can learn a language in an active, engaging and easy-to-follow manner. The groups are small and lively, so you will receive lots of personal attention and guidance. For those preferring a more tailored course programme, TaalTaal also offers in-company, private and intensive courses.
A great way to get to learn about TaalTaal and what it can do for you is by attending its Open Days and visiting its location in Scheveningen, The Hague. There are also free workshops that take place throughout the year, such as the partner day.
TaalTaal Open Days
- Saturday 7 July 2018 from 13:00 to 16:00 hrs
- Wednesday 5 September 2018 from 18:00 to 21:00 hrs
- Saturday 8 September 2018 from 13:00 to 16:00 hrs
TaalTaal contact details
For more information check out the official Taal Taal website and/or:
- Visit in person at Hoge Prins Willemstraat 226E, 2584 HX, The Hague