Win an iPad and a 1:1 Coding Class for Kids
Win an iPad and a 1:1 Coding Class for Kids
Competition closed
Don’t miss our future competitions: Sign up for our weekly newsletters and join us on Facebook to stay informed.
Given the rapid technological advancements, making your children future-ready is the need of the hour. JetLearn - an Amsterdam-based coding & robotics academy for kids - is making more and more people aware of why kids need to be the creators (and not just consumers) of technology.
They are running an exciting competition for kids where all participants win a 1:1 (one teacher - one student) coding class and one lucky winner will take home an iPad!
How to enter the JetLearn competition
To participate, tell us why you think coding is an important skill in today’s day and age in just five lines by filling out the form below.
- Fill in the other details required to set up the free coding class
- JetLearn will get in touch with you to schedule a 1:1 class with your child
- Parents / guardians can fill in the accompanying competition form
The competition will close on February 10.
The competition winner
The winner of the iPad will be announced on JetLearn’s Instagram page on February 12, 2022. The winner will be contacted via the email address provided to arrange for the delivery of the prize.
About JetLearn
JetLearn is a 1:1 kids' coding and robotics academy, headquartered in Amsterdam. It is founded by a strong team from top universities including INSEAD, IITs, and ISB. Trusted by learners from 18+ countries, they are on a mission to make learning coding fun and interesting for kids.