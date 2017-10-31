Home
Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch

Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch

Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch

Closing Date:

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a two-week intensive Dutch course for FREE!

To participate, answer this question:

"Which Dutch food item will you miss if you move back to your home country?'"

Fill in your reply in the form in the right column.

About the intensive courses

The winner can choose from three different levels of intensive courses:

Intensive Beginners (A0 - A2)

  • May 8 - May 19, 2017
  • June 26 - July 7, 2017

Intensive Intermediate (A2 - B1)

  • July 10 - July 21, 2017
  • August 7 - August 18, 2017

Intensive Advanced (B1 - B2)

  • June 12 - June 23, 2017
  • September 4 - September 15, 2017

Intensive course structure

  • Duration: 10 days, 60 hours (Beginners), 30 hours (Intermediate and Advanced)
  • Time: Monday - Friday
  • Group: Max. 8 people
  • Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275
  • Normal price intermediate / advanced: 535 euros
  • Normal price beginners: 995 euros
  • More about the courses can be found here.

About Direct Dutch

Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method, as soon as possible.

At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - ranging from a regular evening or daytime course or a specialised conversation course to a flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.

Direct Dutch contact details

For more information please visit Direct Dutch or: 

Special offer for all participants

Participants who enrol in a Direct Dutch language course within three months of the competition's closing date will receive a 10 per cent discount! Just mention this competition on your application!

The winner will be announced and contacted by Direct Dutch on April 28.

 

