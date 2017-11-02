Win a free Dutch or English language course at Kickstart School
Win a free Dutch or English language course at Kickstart School
IamExpat, in cooperation with Kickstart School, is offering a Dutch or English language course for FREE!
To participate, write about a situation when a stereotype you had about the Dutch was proved wrong, in the form below. (100-200 words)
Prize details:
The competition winner will receive one of the following Dutch or English courses, in the September-December term, for free:
Dutch
- Starterpack for Beginner
- Basic Dutch for Au Pairs
- Stepping Stone I, II, III, or IV
- Inburgering Exam Preparation Course
- NT2 Exam Preparation Course
English
- General English Courses (from Elementary to Advanced levels
- Conversation English Courses (from Pre-Intermediate to Advanced levels)
- Business English (Upper-Intermediate/Advanced)
- IELTS Exam Preparation Course
Course prices range from 360 to 540 euros depending on the course.
Kickstart School Open Days
To find out more, visit Kickstart School on:
- Wednesday, September 7, 6pm-8pm
- Saturday, September 10, 12pm midday-3pm
Kickstart School contact details
For more info visit Kickstart School and / or:
- Send them an email
- Call +31 (0) 70 360 78 60 and +31 (0) 65 588 56 18
- Follow Kickstart School on Facebook
- Visit in person at Laan Copes van Cattenburch 86, 2585 GE (Tram: 9, 1, 17 & Bus: 22, 24)
Special offer for all participants
All participants will receive a 10 percent discount when registering for any Dutch or English course in the September-December term. Just mention the "IamExpat Competition" when you enrol!
About Kickstart School
Since opening in 2001, Kickstart School has firmly established itself in The Hague. Kickstart offers English and Dutch courses for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. The friendly teaching environment encourages students’ progression through any level. The emphasis is on speaking and listening, and the limited class sizes ensure everyone has an opportunity to practice.
The focus on functional language use will enable you to communicate in any situation - from the supermarket to a business meeting. In 2012, Kickstart School moved to a beautiful new location in the Archipel neighbourhood. Located close to the centre of The Hague, Kickstart is connected directly to The Hague Central Station and Scheveningen.
The winner will be contacted by email and will be announced on Kickstart School's Facebook page on August 19.