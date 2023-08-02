Win five double tickets to L’étoile by the Dutch National Opera!
IamExpat offers five double tickets to the final performance of L’étoile presented by the Dutch National Opera in Amsterdam!
To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you'd like to win!
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Date: October 26
- Time: 1.30pm
- Location: Muziektheater, Waterlooplein 22
- Find more information here!
L’étoile, a humorous opéra bouffe
Written by French composer Emmanuel Chabrier in 1877, L’étoile is a phenomenal example of the dark humour associated with the opéra bouffe style of comedic performance. Mixing satire, farce and shrewd moments of dramatic irony, the plot focuses on King Ouf and his birthday ritual of impaling one of his subjects.
While searching for the next unfortunate victim, a series of plot twists seemingly intertwine the fates of King Ouf and a common street-salesman Lazuli as told by an astrological prediction. Along with fighting for the attention of the beautiful Laoula, Lazuli must manage to survive.
Laurent Pelly's incredible set design
For the performance of L’étoile, the Dutch National Opera sought out the services of internationally renowned theatre director and set-designer Laurent Pelly.
Based in Paris, Pelly has worked with some of the most prestigious performing arts institutions in the world including Opéra Garnier in Paris, the Royal Opera House in London and Theater an der Wien in Vienna.
In L’étoile, audiences are treated to a massive, interactive set design that adds layers of comical nuances to the performance in an environment that looks as if the work of M.C. Escher has been brought to life. Thanks to the sheer size of the Dutch National Opera's stage, the characters and absurd world which they enact become even more vivid.
Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!