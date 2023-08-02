Win five double tickets to L’étoile by the Dutch National Opera!

IamExpat offers five double tickets to the final performance of L’étoile presented by the Dutch National Opera in Amsterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you'd like to win!

Details

City: Amsterdam

Date: October 26

Time: 1.30pm

Location: Muziektheater, Waterlooplein 22

Find more information here!

L’étoile, a humorous opéra bouffe

Written by French composer Emmanuel Chabrier in 1877, L’étoile is a phenomenal example of the dark humour associated with the opéra bouffe style of comedic performance. Mixing satire, farce and shrewd moments of dramatic irony, the plot focuses on King Ouf and his birthday ritual of impaling one of his subjects.

While searching for the next unfortunate victim, a series of plot twists seemingly intertwine the fates of King Ouf and a common street-salesman Lazuli as told by an astrological prediction. Along with fighting for the attention of the beautiful Laoula, Lazuli must manage to survive.