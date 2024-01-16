Home
Win five double tickets to Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup 2013 in Rotterdam

IamExpat offers five double tickets to Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup 2013 in Rotterdam!

In addition to winning free tickets, one lucky winner will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the event!

  • City: Rotterdam
  • Location: Kralingse Bos, Kralingseweg 120, 3062 CG
  • Date & Time: Friday, June 21, 2013 
  For more information, click here

  • Answer the following question: In which city is the final of the 2013 Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™ being held?
  • Send your answer and contact details by email to iamexpat_team[at]iamexpat[dot]nl
  • Include your full name, telephone number and email address along with your answer.

About The Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup

The 65th edition of CHIO Rotterdam is an internationally recognised equestrian tournament.

The event will also feature The Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™, the world’s premier international team show jumping event, that attracts the best international riders.

The competition’s new title name of Furusiyya is an Arabic word which embraces the idea of horsemanship, chivalry, and equestrian knowledge.

Riders will compete to be one of the 18 teams at the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™ Final in Barcelona (ESP) from 26-29 September 2013. Taking place at Barcelona’s Real Club de Polo, this superb sporting setting previously hosted equestrian events during the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Please note, this is a closed competition. Only those who submit their answer and contact details via email will be considered. 

