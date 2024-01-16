Win five double tickets to Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup 2013 in Rotterdam

IamExpat offers five double tickets to Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup 2013 in Rotterdam!

In addition to winning free tickets, one lucky winner will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the event!

Details

City: Rotterdam

Location: Kralingse Bos, Kralingseweg 120, 3062 CG

Date & Time: Friday, June 21, 2013

For more information, click here

To participate

Answer the following question: In which city is the final of the 2013 Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™ being held?

Send your answer and contact details by email to iamexpat_team[at]iamexpat[dot]nl

Include your full name, telephone number and email address along with your answer.

About The Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup

The 65th edition of CHIO Rotterdam is an internationally recognised equestrian tournament.

The event will also feature The Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™, the world’s premier international team show jumping event, that attracts the best international riders.