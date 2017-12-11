Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win five double tickets to the 2013 Tong Tong Fair

Win five double tickets to the 2013 Tong Tong Fair

Win five double tickets to the 2013 Tong Tong Fair

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers five double tickets to the 2013 Tong Tong Fair in The Hague!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend! 

Details

  • City: The Hague
  • Location: Malieveld, Koningskade 1, 2596 AA 
  • Date: Wednesday, May 22 - Sunday, June 2, 2013 
  • Time: Daily, 12pm - 10pm
  • For more information, click here.

About the Tong Tong Fair 

Since 1959, the Tong Tong Fair has exhibited the best of Eurasian culture to more than 100.000 visitors annually in The Hague.

Experience traditional music and dance during live theatre performances, plus tasty food and unique, imported goods at the large bazaar throughout the 12 day festival.  Visitors can also take part in dance, music, art, and cooking workshops!

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!  

tong tong fair 2013

 

tong tong fair 2013

tong tong fair 2013

 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.