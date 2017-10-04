IamExpat offers five copies of "The Amsterdam Confessions of a Shallow Man," by Simon Woolcot! To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to win! About "The Amsterdam Confessions of a Shallow Man" Explore the trials and tribulations of supremely superficial Londoner turned Amsterdammer Simon Woolcot, as he describes a month of his life as a spoiled expat in the Dutch capital. Challenged by a friend to examine his own shallow nature, this diary offers a hilarious read of Woolcot's exploits, observations and adventures in Amsterdam.

From dating Dutch women to neighbourhood characterisations and unwritten dress codes in the Netherlands, this haughty Brit offers his poignant opinion in a witty and sarcastic narrative style that the reader can't help but love. Will Simon realise the depths of his shallowness before it's too late? Details › Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

› Language: English

› Pages: 204

› You can also order online from retailers Bol.com and Amazon. Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. This ticket competition is only open to those currently residing in the Netherlands. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!