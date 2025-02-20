Home
Win a Dutch language course at UvA Talen

Win a Dutch language course at UvA Talen

Win a Dutch language course at UvA Talen

Closing Date:

IamExpat, in cooperation with UvA Talen, is offering a Dutch language course for FREE!

To participate, describe in a few lines "Which Dutch expression or saying strikes you the most and why?"

For inspiration, check out the UvA Talen Facebook page. To win a full group course of your choice, please fill in the form below before March 30.

Prize details

  • The winner of the competition will get a full group course of their choice, free of charge.
  • New daytime Dutch classes start every four weeks.
  • New evening courses start in the week of April 11.
  • UvA Talen offers day and evening courses on different levels, from A0 to C1+, including a prep course for Staatsexamen I or II, and special courses on writing or conversation.
  • The winner will be announced on April 1.

All Dutch as a Foreign Language courses can be found here. Also note that besides Dutch courses, you can join group courses in nine other languages!

Special offer for all participants

All participants in this competition will get a 10 percent discount when subscribing to one of the open enrolment courses starting in April (or any time before June). Simply mention "IamExpatCompetition" when you register online.

UvA Talen contact details

For more information check out their official website or:

About UvA Talen

UvA Talen is the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, serving expats from around the world. UvA Talen provides a wide range of courses in Dutch, but also other languages for companies and individuals of all levels.

All courses are geared towards motivated, well-educated students. The course material is dealt with at a fairly high pace. Groups are small so optimal interaction with the instructor is guaranteed, enabling you to significantly improve your language proficiency in a very short time.

Each year, over 2.000 students complete one or more courses at UvA Talen and earn a certificate for an internationally-recognised language level.

