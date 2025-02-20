Win a Dutch language course at UvA Talen

IamExpat, in cooperation with UvA Talen, is offering a Dutch language course for FREE!

To participate, describe in a few lines "Which Dutch expression or saying strikes you the most and why?"

For inspiration, check out the UvA Talen Facebook page. To win a full group course of your choice, please fill in the form below before March 30.

Prize details

The winner of the competition will get a full group course of their choice, free of charge.

New daytime Dutch classes start every four weeks.

New evening courses start in the week of April 11.

UvA Talen offers day and evening courses on different levels, from A0 to C1+, including a prep course for Staatsexamen I or II, and special courses on writing or conversation.

The winner will be announced on April 1.

All Dutch as a Foreign Language courses can be found here. Also note that besides Dutch courses, you can join group courses in nine other languages!