Win a copy of The Holland Handbook

IamExpat offers two copies of The Holland Handbook 2011-2012.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us an interesting (and less known) fact about the Netherlands.

Essential information

This richly illustrated handbook offers 256 full-colour pages of essential information for the expatriate on all aspects of living and working in the Netherlands, such as career, fiscal issues, health care, housing, insurance, international education, registration and telecommunications.

The reader can also find more general information on Dutch culture and habits, tourist information, language and international clubs. All these subjects are approached from the perspective of the expatriate - both newcomers and expats who have been living in the Netherlands for some time.