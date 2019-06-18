Home
Win 4DX tickets at Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands

Competition closed

IamExpat is offering 10 pairs of 4DX tickets at Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands. You can try the 4DX cinema experience in Pathé De Munt, Pathé Amsterdam Arena, Pathé Eindhoven, Pathé Scheveningen in The Hague, Pathé Maastricht, Pathé Nijmegen and Pathé de Kuip in Rotterdam.

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should win!

Pathé offers you a completely out-of-the-ordinary experience with 4DX,  bringing the movie experience to a higher, four-dimensional level using the latest technologies!

4DX: a revolutionary cinematic experience

4DX is a revolutionary experience! Certain cinemas in the Netherlands have been fitted with special apparatus to allow for the 4DX effects. You can try this new cinema experience in Pathé De Munt, Pathé Amsterdam Arena, Pathé Eindhoven, Pathé Scheveningen in The Hague, Pathé Maastricht, Pathé Nijmegen and Pathé de Kuip in Rotterdam.

20 effects are synchronized with the movie to make you feel as though you are in it- making the experience out of this world. Some of these include moving seats, weather simulations (like rain, wind, thunder, lightning, storms and snow) and even scents.

The chairs move up and down, from left to right and from back to front, taking you along with the action. Don't be surprised if you get your legs tickled either or your seat vibrates. Expect bubbles, water and fog too.

4DX movie tips

With so many great movies being released, it’s difficult to know which movies to choose in order to make the most of the 4DX experience. Recommended films in June 2019 include: Aladdin, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Men in Black: International.

In the Netherlands, you can experience 4DX at Pathé cinemas in Eindhoven, Amsterdam Arena, Scheveningen and Rotterdam. Check out the Pathé website for more information.

