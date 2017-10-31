Home
Win a 100 euro voucher for a Vinea summer camp

Closing Date:

IamExpat is offering a 100 euro gift voucher to a summer camp by Vinea Holidays, the biggest travel organisation for kids and youngsters in the Netherlands!

To participate, fill in the form, and answer the question: What is the best thing about letting your children go to summer camp?

Perfect children’s holiday

Vinea Holidays is set to provide the perfect children’s holiday in the Netherlands or abroad!

With over 65 years of experience, Vinea Holidays delivers all-inclusive four, seven or 10-day summer camps full of fun activities.

There are around 20 holiday locations with a wide range of activities to choose from in the Netherlands, as well as holidays and camps in the rest of Europe, like Spain, France, Italy and Sweden!

English speaking children

Special care is taken so that children who only speak English can join in all the fun and scheduled activities. The diverse groups are encouraged to communicate in all kinds of ways.

This established and professional organisation is ever evolving, and continuously takes participants’ ideas into account to improve and innovate their camps.

Four themes

The summer camps have four main themes, so your children can select which one most appeals to them:

  • Sail & Surf Camps
  • Beach life
  • Outdoor adventure
  • Smartcamps

Age categories

The groups of children and youngsters are divided up into the following age categories:

  • 7-10 years
  • 10-12 years
  • 12-14 years
  • 13-16 years
  • 16-19 years

Guaranteed IamExpat discount

Every participant in the IamExpat competition will receive a guaranteed discount of 25 euros when booking a summer camp with Vinea Holidays. Simply mention IamExpat when making your reservation.

Camp guides

All of the Vinea Holidays camp guides have passed an intensive training weekend, and speak at least Dutch and English. They have experience working with kids, and most of them have an educational background in tourism, education or sports and movement. Every tour guide has to have a VOG (Advancement of good behaviour), a formal paper from the Dutch government, to assure a professional and safe trip.

More information

For more information, you can contact the Vinea Holidays office Monday till Friday from 9 am till 5 pm (+31-(0)30-2270680) or send an email.

Please note that the winner of the 100 euro voucher will be announced on this page on May 30.

