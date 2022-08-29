Direct Dutch: Win a Dutch beginner's course!

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, is offering a seven-week beginner's Dutch course for FREE! To participate, answer this question: "What have you tried so far to learn in Dutch on your own?" Fill in the form at the bottom of the page and leave your reply. About the prize! The winner can choose* from two different levels of beginner's courses on the following different dates:

Beginners A1 (online) October 18, 2022 - December 1, 2022, 9:30am to 11am (on Tuesdays & Thursdays)

October 24, 2022 - December 7, 2022, 6pm to 7.30pm or 8pm to 9.30pm (on Mondays & Wednesdays) Beginners A2 (online) October 26, 2022 - December 12, 2022, 6pm to 7.30pm or 8pm to 9.30pm (on Mondays & Wednesdays)

November 24, 2022 – January 30, 2023, 6pm to 7.30pm or 8pm to 9.30pm (on Tuesdays & Thursdays) *Direct Dutch cannot guarantee a place in the course of your choice, as some courses may be fully booked closer to the starting date. If this is the case, you will be given the opportunity to join a course later on. Information about Beginners A1 and Beginners A2 courses Duration: Seven weeks (two lessons of 1,5 hrs per week)

Location: Online

Normal beginners price: 475 euros

More about the courses can be found on the Direct Dutch website. About Direct Dutch Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch-language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to quickly "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method!