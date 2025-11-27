Home
Volunteer The Hague Mix & Match networking event

7AM Meeting and Conference Center, Buitenhof 47, 2513 AH The Hague
Free

Meet a host of new organisations who work with animal shelters, refugees, elderly care and more at the Mix ‘n Match Volunteer Networking Event in The Hague!

Internationals can meet and sign up for volunteer opportunities at various local non-profit organisations. The evening will begin with light refreshments and registration followed by short presentations from the organisations and the guest speaker. After the presentations, you will have the chance to network with the organisations, the guest speaker and other volunteers.

Volunteer organisations

The present organisations are active in the following fields:

  • Animal shelter
  • Refugee help centres
  • Elderly care
  • A community restaurant
  • Help for the under-privileged
  • African children
  • Awareness on Osteogenesis Imperfecta
  • Work with the less privileged with regular chores

Guest speaker

Guest speaker Helmi Farouk Tatanaki will talk about "Unlearning limiting assumptions and removing self-imposed boundaries with the help of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP)", and how volunteering can play a major role in the process.

Be sure to sign up early, since the event has limited space.

