Thinking about volunteering? That’s great! The Volunteer The Hague Event offers something for everyone with an interest in volunteering work!

About the Volunteer The Hague Event

The Volunteer The Hague Event will showcase the new and exciting volunteering opportunities open to internationals living in The Hague.

Meet with non-profit organisations

With a relaxed atmosphere and informal networking opportunities, the Volunteer The Hague Event is the perfect place to meet and mingle with non-profit organisations and NGO's in The Hague who are looking for international volunteers just like you!

Representatives from organisations such as Laluz, Stichting Present, Den Haag Cares, ACCESS, WWF, Rietveld Theatre, The Hungry Mind and The World in your Classroom among many more will be attending, offering you information and a chance to sign up.