Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair
Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair
Mingle with fellow expats based in The Hague region, along with representatives from local NGOs and service organisations keen to work with internationals! Sign up for the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair for free!
Thanks to the great turnout at their previous events, the Volunteer The Hague team is excited to be planning their next fun and informative event. You're welcome to attend on Saturday, November 18, from 11am-3pm at The Social Hub of The Hague for a massive version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair.
Sign up for the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair, and prepare for a fantastic learning and networking opportunity! Space is limited, so make sure to register online as soon as possible.
The biggest volunteer job fair Volunteer The Hague has ever hosted
This time, the event will be taking place in a bigger venue than the last time, with more organisations and more speakers in attendance than ever before! What's more - it's happening on a weekend for added flexibility and is therefore likely to attract more expats than ever.
As always, the volunteer job fair provides a chance for expats to expand their social circles by meeting fellow internationals from the area, sharing experiences and tips about living in and around The Hague. And you'll be able to expand your professional networks as well, thanks to the presence of representatives from local NGOs and nonprofit organisations, all of whom are eager to work with international volunteers!
There are almost 40 organisations registered for the fair, focused on a wide variety of fields, including human rights, social justice, refugee and migrant assistance, homelessness, animal causes, elderly care, child care, the environment, and more. There will be something for everyone, no matter your background or area of expertise.
Event details
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 11am-3pm
- Costs: free
- Location: The Social Hub The Hague - Hoefkade 9, The Hague 2526 BN
Gain insights from guest speakers
There will be numerous special guests who will speak about topics that are often of particular interest to local internationals, including how volunteering can benefit skill-building, interview tips for the non-profit world, NGO work, LinkedIn tips and more!
Event programme
Event programme
- 11am: Doors open to start mixing and mingling with non-profits and NGOs
- 11.30am-11.45am: "Welcome Address to the International Community" by the director of PEP Den Haag, Gert-Jan Aleman, and welcome notes by the project manager of Volunteer The Hague Tetyana Benzeroual
- 12pm-12.30pm: Presentation "How to Get Unstuck and How Volunteering Can Help with That" by Vassia Sarantopoulou a founder, CEO, and Head Psychologist of the AntiLoneliness company.
- 1pm-1.30pm: Presentation "LinkedIn: Top Tips For Volunteers and Job Seekers" by Renée Tentori a lecturer at The Hague University of Applied Sciences in International Business, teaching topics such as Intercultural Communications, Career Development, and Social Media.
- 2pm-2.30pm: Presentation “Integrating Volunteering Into Your Job-Hunting Strategy," by Sarah Feid an account manager at The Hague International Centre
- 3pm: Event Closing
Registered organisations
Sign up for the Volunteer The Hague Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair
Sign up to reserve your place at the Volunteer The Hague Mix & Match Job Fair. Entry is free but registration is required, so secure your place in advance by signing up on the Volunteer The Hague website and get ready to network and learn!