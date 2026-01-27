IamExpat Webinar: How Generative AI Can Enhance New Product & Service Development
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Dr. Stefanie Beninger, Associate Professor of Marketing at Nyenrode Business University on Feburary 11 at 6pm. Register now (it's free!).
- Date: Feburary 11, 2025
- Time: 6pm-7pm
- Title: How Generative AI Can Enhance New Product & Service Development
- Presenter: Dr. Stefanie Beninger, Associate Professor of Marketing at Nyenrode Business University
- Register now (free)
Learn actionable strategies to integrate AI into your business
Generative AI is having a huge influence on business and organisations. Some savvy managers are realising that Generative AI holds a lot of potential to support the development of new products and services. So, how can we best use Generative AI to strengthen our ability to generate new products and services?
Join us for this webinar, to learn actionable strategies and an overarching "human-first" approach to get the most of out of your new "synthetic teammate". Presentor Dr. Stefanie Beninger, Associate Professor of Marketing from Nyenrode Business University, will draw on her experience and research to guide you through the possibilities of Generative AI and the best ways to harness the power of AI to create new products and services.
This webinar is ideal for everyone from small-business owners to leaders of large organisations, especially for entrepreneurs working to develop new products and services.
Join this free webinar to learn more about:
- What is generative AI
- The pros and cons of using generative AI
- Advantages of using generative AI to create new products and services
- How to integrate Generative AI into your organisation
- And more!
This webinar is hosted by Dr. Stefanie Beninger who is an Associate Professor of Marketing at Nyenrode Business University. Using primarily qualitative empirical methodology, she researches the role of marketing in society, including the impact on communities, with a focus on sustainability and resilience. Nyenrode Business University offers undergraduate and graduate programmes in accountancy, business and management.
How does it work?
Replay available
