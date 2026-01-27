IamExpat Webinar: How Generative AI Can Enhance New Product & Service Development

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.

Date: Feburary 11, 2025

Time: 6pm-7pm

Title: How Generative AI Can Enhance New Product & Service Development

Presenter: Dr. Stefanie Beninger, Associate Professor of Marketing at Nyenrode Business University

Generative AI is having a huge influence on business and organisations. Some savvy managers are realising that Generative AI holds a lot of potential to support the development of new products and services. So, how can we best use Generative AI to strengthen our ability to generate new products and services?

Join us for this webinar, to learn actionable strategies and an overarching "human-first" approach to get the most of out of your new "synthetic teammate". Presentor Dr. Stefanie Beninger, Associate Professor of Marketing from Nyenrode Business University, will draw on her experience and research to guide you through the possibilities of Generative AI and the best ways to harness the power of AI to create new products and services.