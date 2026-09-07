Dam tot Damloop | Run from Amsterdam to Zaandam

Dam tot Damloop brings avid runners through the IJ tunnel from Amsterdam to Zaandam. The fact that the start and finish are in two completely different Dutch cities makes this race stand out from the rest.

Ten English Miles at the Dam tot Damloop

The 10 English Mile (16km) is the longest distance of the Dam tot Damloop runs. Some of the world’s top athletes participate in this route. It starts at the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam from 10.20am onwards, and the finish line is in the Peperstraat in Zaandam.

Other Dam tot Dam races

Dam tot Damloop is known as the biggest sporting weekend in the Netherlands, with multiple races on the programme. A selection of races available are:

Dam tot Dam Wandeltocht which is for hikers, on Saturday

Dam tot Dam FietsClassic for those who love to cycle, which typically attracts 6.000 cyclists

Mini Dam tot Dam course in Zaandam and Amsterdam North

A night-time 5-mile run

Recreational 5-mile run for business team building

The night before, there’s a 5-mile run (8 km) through the streets of Zaandam. A maximum of 15.000 runners can take part. This evening run is suitable for novice runners and new running enthusiasts, and it’s also a nice warm-up for the 10-mile run.