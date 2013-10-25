[Update] The United Nations has stated it takes no responsibility for a letter purported to be on its behalf that asked the Dutch government to respond to complaints that Zwarte Piet was racist.

The letter was sent by the Working Group of Experts on people of African descent, the Chief Rapporteur of which is Verene Shepherd, a professor of Social History in Jamaica.

According to UN spokesperson Xabier Celaya, she and her fellow rapporteurs are unpaid volunteers to the UN and were speaking only on behalf of themselves, not the UN.

UNESCO's response

The Belgian representative for UNESCO, Marc Jacobs, wrote yesterday in an opinion piece on a Belgian website that Shepherd’s group does not represent UNESCO in their criticism of Zwarte Piet.