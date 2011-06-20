TomTom local search available on PNDs & smartphones

Official press release

TomTom announces that their local search service TomTom Places will be made available on its portable navigation devices (PNDs), iPhone, and smartphones running on Android.

TomTom Places combines our business listing and enhanced POI database with our map database. By linking business address information with map geocoding information the result is relevant business categorisation.

This means people can find what they are looking for in the listings and find these locations in the real world. Examples are hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, cash machines, medical support and auto mechanics.

Lucien Groenhuijzen, Managing Director of TomTom Places says: "Local search is key to providing relevant information about places for people so that they can navigate freely to wherever they want to go. We give people more freedom to discover and enjoy new places along the way, using platforms which encourage a seamless navigation journey from the home via the internet, to in-car devices and on foot using their smartphone."