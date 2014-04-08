European Parliament votes to end mobile roaming charges

The European Parliament has voted to end roaming charges for mobile telephones and internet by Christmas 2015. The decision is part of a wider vote to support the European Commission’s proposed regulation for a single telecoms market in Europe, called "Connected Continent." Connected Continent is designed to end roaming charges across the EU, ban blocking and degrading of content, co-ordinate spectrum licensing for wireless broadband, give customers more transparency in their contracts and make it easier for them to switch providers. Announcing the vote, European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes (Netherlands, VVD) said, "Nearly all of us depend on mobile and internet connections as part of our daily lives. We should know what we are buying, we should not be ripped-off and we should have the opportunity to change our mind. Companies should have the chance to serve all of us, and this regulation makes it easier for them to do that." Cheaper phone calls in Europe The EU does not have a genuine single market for electronic communications, as each member nation has its own national market. According to the Commission, there should not be different rights, different rules and different prices across Europe.

Therefore the plan proposes to ban incoming call charges in 2014, followed by offering companies a cheaper way to deliver EU-wide "Roam like at home" plans through lighter regulation. If an operator does not offer "Roam like at home," consumers will be able to choose a domestic price plan from the country they are visiting when they get there, without needing a new number or second bill. The plan will also make calls cheaper from within countries, with calls between member countries costing the same as calls within a member country. Other consumer rights include simpler ways to change contracts and the right to clearer information on contracts. Net neutrality in Europe Connected Continent also wants to make the internet more accessible for EU citizens, including ending the blocking and degrading of services, to ensure users have full access to the Internet regardless of their subscription.

According to the Commission, only four per cent of all Europeans have a guaranteed right to full and open Internet. Across the EU, 200 million subscribers are affected by blocking and throttling. While consumers will still be able to choose their internet speed, companies will have to allow full, unrestricted access to the Internet, with guaranteed speed and quality. This means that companies can still provide faster service to people or organisations who require it, but they cannot take it away from other customers. Customers would also have the right to check to see if they are getting the speed noted in their contract and would be able to walk away from the contract if that speed is not met. Europeans want an end to roaming The Commission conducted a survey of 18-34 year old Europeans to discover that only 37 per cent of them use mobile Internet when abroad, compared to 86 per cent at home.