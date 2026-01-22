Dutch passport remains fourth-most powerful in the world in 2026

The newest edition of the Henley Passport Index has named the Dutch passport as the fourth-most powerful passport in the world, allowing citizens to access 185 countries without a visa.

The Henley Passport Index 2026

Every year, law firm Henley & Partners compiles the Henley Passport Index, naming the countries with the strongest passports in the world. The ranking is based on data from 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), the index awards different passports one point for every country their holders can access without needing to apply for a visa, and any place where entry is possible with a visa on arrival, an easily accessible visitors permit or an electronic travel authority (ETA). On the other hand, for each country where a pre-arranged visa or pre-departure government approval is needed, no points are awarded.

In the latest version of the ranking, released in January 2026, the Singaporean passport was named the most powerful in the world for visa-free travel, followed by the Japanese and South Korean passports in joint second place. Singaporean nationals can currently travel to 192 countries without a visa, while Japanese and South Korean citizens can travel to 188.