Dutch passport remains fourth-most powerful in the world in 2026

Jarretera / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The newest edition of the Henley Passport Index has named the Dutch passport as the fourth-most powerful passport in the world, allowing citizens to access 185 countries without a visa.

The Henley Passport Index 2026

Every year, law firm Henley & Partners compiles the Henley Passport Index, naming the countries with the strongest passports in the world. The ranking is based on data from 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), the index awards different passports one point for every country their holders can access without needing to apply for a visa, and any place where entry is possible with a visa on arrival, an easily accessible visitors permit or an electronic travel authority (ETA). On the other hand, for each country where a pre-arranged visa or pre-departure government approval is needed, no points are awarded.

In the latest version of the ranking, released in January 2026, the Singaporean passport was named the most powerful in the world for visa-free travel, followed by the Japanese and South Korean passports in joint second place. Singaporean nationals can currently travel to 192 countries without a visa, while Japanese and South Korean citizens can travel to 188.

Dutch passport crowned world’s fourth-strongest

In 2025, the ranking named the Dutch passport as the fourth-strongest in the world. The newest edition of the Henley Passport Index sees the Netherlands retain its spot in fourth place, sharing the position with Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy and Norway.

For any Dutch residents who plan to get citizenship one day, it’s worth noting that Dutch passport holders can travel to 185 countries without a visa, three fewer than in 2025. According to Henley & Partners, the strength of the Dutch passport often fluctuates between third, fourth and fifth positions, though consistently ranks in the top 10.

Strongest passports in the world for 2026

As of January 2026, these are the countries with the world’s most powerful passports according to Henley & Partners:

  1. Singapore (192)
  2. Japan, South Korea (190)
  3. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (186)
  4. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway (185)
  5. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates (184)
  6. Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland (183)
  7. Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom (182)
  8. Canada, Iceland, Lithuania (181)
  9. Malaysia (180)
  10. United States (179)

For more information and to see the full ranking, take a look at the Henley Passport Index

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

