CPB: Increased risk of recession poses no real threat to Dutch economy

The latest Financial Risk Report published by the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) states that, while the risk of the Dutch economy suffering from a mild recession has increased, it doesn’t pose a threat to the country’s financial stability.

Uncertainties mean the Netherlands at risk of a slight recession

Every year, the CPB assess risks posed to the Dutch economy, with this year’s Financial Risk Report largely focussing on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit, high inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis.

The CPB notes that the Dutch government’s decision to bring an end to the financial support measures put in place to offset the impact of the pandemic and the rising price of energy “at a time when there is still a great deal of economic uncertainty, does entail risks.”

The current “uncertain macroeconomic conditions” - largely brought about by uncertainties regarding interest rates and income flows - mean that “there is still a chance of a (slight) recession” in the Netherlands. “The risk of a new euro crisis remains due to high government debt and sharply rising interest rates, particularly in Southern Europe,” the CPB explains.