Could turning 30 put your Dutch 30% ruling at risk?

International employees in the Netherlands who benefit from the lower salary requirement for the Dutch 30 percent ruling face a higher threshold when they turn 30. The Dutch Tax Administration has clarified how these salary requirements should be calculated when someone turns 30 during the year and why failing to meet them could mean losing the tax benefit. Who qualifies for the reduced 30% ruling salary requirement? The 30 percent ruling is a Dutch tax benefit that allows employers to pay eligible international employees up to 30 percent of their remuneration tax-free. It is designed to help cover the additional costs of moving to and working in the Netherlands. To qualify, employees generally must have been recruited from abroad, lived more than 150 kilometres from the Dutch border for more than 16 of the 24 months before their first working day in the Netherlands and meet a minimum salary requirement. However, employees under 30 with a Dutch academic master's degree or an equivalent foreign qualification can benefit from a lower salary threshold. According to the Dutch Tax Administration (Belastingdienst), the following salary requirements apply in 2026:

Employee category Annual salary requirement Under 30 with a qualifying master's degree More than 36.497 euros Standard salary requirement More than 48.013 euros These thresholds refer to taxable annual salary, excluding the tax-free allowance provided through the 30 percent ruling. Certain employees, including scientific researchers at designated institutions and doctors training to become specialists, are exempt from the salary requirement. What happens to your 30% ruling when you turn 30? Turning 30 does not automatically mean losing the 30 percent ruling. Employees who qualify for the reduced salary requirement can continue using the lower threshold until the end of the month in which they turn 30. From the following month, the standard, higher salary requirement applies. But what happens when both salary thresholds apply during the same calendar year? The Dutch Tax Administration clarified on November 9 that employers must calculate a combined annual salary threshold based on the number of months each requirement applies, according to Taxence. The employee's total taxable annual salary is then compared with this combined amount. For example, an employee with a qualifying master's degree who turns 30 on June 30, 2026, would be subject to the lower salary threshold of 36.497 euros for the first six months of the year and the standard threshold of 48.013 euros for the remaining six months.

In this case, the calculation would be: January to June: 6/12 × 36.497 euros = 18.248,50 euros

July to December: 6/12 × 48.013 euros = 24.006,50 euros

Combined annual salary threshold: 42.255 euros This means the employee would need a taxable annual salary of more than 42.255 euros to meet the combined requirement for 2026, assuming they worked throughout the year. The exact amount will depend on when the employee turns 30. Someone celebrating their birthday earlier in the year will have more months subject to the higher threshold, while someone turning 30 later will benefit from the lower requirement for longer.

Could you lose your 30% ruling if your salary is too low? Failing to meet the combined annual salary requirement could have significant consequences. If an employee's taxable salary falls below the required threshold, they generally lose their eligibility for the 30 percent ruling retroactively from January 1 of that year, rather than from the month they turn 30.