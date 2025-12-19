Home
Education
Dutch news & articles
What does the UK rejoining Erasmus mean for students in the Netherlands?

What does the UK rejoining Erasmus mean for students in the Netherlands?

By Olivia Logan

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, has announced that universities in the UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus study programme from January 2027. We look at what this means for people studying in the Netherlands

UK to rejoin the EU Erasmus programme

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that UK higher education institutions will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus programme. The programme allows people studying, training or completing an apprenticeship at a European higher education institution to do a study or training exchange in another European country. 

While the Erasmus programme is funded by the EU and all 27 member states take part, six non-member states also participate, including North Macedonia, Serbia and Türkiye. The UK withdrew from the study exchange programme in December 2020, shortly before leaving the EU in January 2021.

Starmer initially hinted at the coming change in May, ahead of a summit between the UK and EU. Starmer’s Labour government has now announced it will contribute around 570 million pounds (around 650 million euros) per year to fund the Erasmus scheme for the academic year 2027/2028.

What does the news mean for students in the Netherlands?

The change will make it much easier and more affordable for students at Dutch universities to study abroad in the UK. While they are on exchange, students pay the fees of their “home institution” while they study at the exchange institution. Any extra costs are covered by the EU’s Erasmus fund.

In the Netherlands, EU students pay around 2.500 euros per year to study, while non-EU students pay a tuition fee that is set by each university - somewhere between 6.000 and 30.000 euros per year. International students at UK universities pay between 15.000 and 25.000 pounds (between 17.000 and 28.000 euros) annually.

The news means that Dutch and international students at Dutch higher education institutions will again have the opportunity to study in the UK without having to pay anything extra. 

Erasmus exchanges typically last six months or one year. In advance of a student’s year abroad, their home institution will help them arrange their study programme, accommodation and other necessities for their exchange.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

Related Stories

Dutch student housing shortage continues to grow as landlords sell upDutch student housing shortage continues to grow as landlords sell up
International student numbers at Dutch universities drop for first time in yearsInternational student numbers at Dutch universities drop for first time in years
Limiting international students could cost Dutch economy billions, study showsLimiting international students could cost Dutch economy billions, study shows
5 Dutch universities named among top 100 in THE World Rankings 20265 Dutch universities named among top 100 in THE World Rankings 2026
Non-European graduates less likely to find work in the NetherlandsNon-European graduates less likely to find work in the Netherlands
Studying in the Netherlands: Understanding HBO and WOStudying in the Netherlands: Understanding HBO and WO
Growing student housing shortage in the Netherlands leaves students hopelessGrowing student housing shortage in the Netherlands leaves students hopeless
September 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowSeptember 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.