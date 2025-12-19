What does the UK rejoining Erasmus mean for students in the Netherlands?

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, has announced that universities in the UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus study programme from January 2027. We look at what this means for people studying in the Netherlands.

UK to rejoin the EU Erasmus programme

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that UK higher education institutions will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus programme. The programme allows people studying, training or completing an apprenticeship at a European higher education institution to do a study or training exchange in another European country.

While the Erasmus programme is funded by the EU and all 27 member states take part, six non-member states also participate, including North Macedonia, Serbia and Türkiye. The UK withdrew from the study exchange programme in December 2020, shortly before leaving the EU in January 2021.

Starmer initially hinted at the coming change in May, ahead of a summit between the UK and EU. Starmer’s Labour government has now announced it will contribute around 570 million pounds (around 650 million euros) per year to fund the Erasmus scheme for the academic year 2027/2028.