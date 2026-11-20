A Dutch university has made it into the world's top 10 for interdisciplinary scientific research. Wageningen University & Research ranked ninth in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, making it the highest-ranked European institution.

Wageningen named Europe's best for interdisciplinary science

According to the 2027 rankings published by Times Higher Education (THE), Wageningen maintained its ninth-place position for the second consecutive year, scoring 85,7 out of 100. The university performed particularly well in research outputs, scoring 94,2 points.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the ranking for the third consecutive year, followed by the National University of Singapore, which climbed from eighth to second place, and Stanford University in third.

The University of Groningen also made the list, ranking 110th with a score of 59,6. This year's ranking included 1.058 universities from 102 countries and territories, up from 911 institutions last year.