Wageningen University ranks 1st in Europe in global science ranking
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A Dutch university has made it into the world's top 10 for interdisciplinary scientific research. Wageningen University & Research ranked ninth in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, making it the highest-ranked European institution.
Wageningen named Europe's best for interdisciplinary science
According to the 2027 rankings published by Times Higher Education (THE), Wageningen maintained its ninth-place position for the second consecutive year, scoring 85,7 out of 100. The university performed particularly well in research outputs, scoring 94,2 points.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the ranking for the third consecutive year, followed by the National University of Singapore, which climbed from eighth to second place, and Stanford University in third.
The University of Groningen also made the list, ranking 110th with a score of 59,6. This year's ranking included 1.058 universities from 102 countries and territories, up from 911 institutions last year.
How are universities assessed for interdisciplinary research?
Interdisciplinary research combines expertise from different scientific fields to tackle complex challenges. At Wageningen, this includes research on sustainable food systems, climate change and biodiversity, bringing together environmental, agricultural and social sciences.
The ranking assesses three categories: research outputs, including publications, research quality and academic reputation (65 percent); research funding (19 percent); and institutional support (16 percent).
Unlike general university rankings, which also consider teaching and international outlook, this ranking focuses specifically on research conducted across different disciplines.
How reliable are international university rankings?
International university rankings have faced criticism over how they measure academic performance and encourage competition between institutions.
In September 2023, Utrecht University announced that it would stop providing data for international rankings, including the main Times Higher Education World University Rankings. The university criticised THE's emphasis on competition over collaboration and open science, arguing that they fail to reflect the full scope of university activities.
While Utrecht's decision concerned general university rankings, it highlights their limitations. Wageningen's ninth-place finish reflects its interdisciplinary research performance, rather than its overall teaching quality or student experience.
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