Learn Dutch, English and 11 other languages this April at UvA Talen

From navigating conversations with international in-laws to working in a multicultural company, planning a move abroad, or simply learning a new language for fun… whatever your reason, UvA Talen can help you achieve your language-learning goals this year! April marks one of UvA Talen’s four big course rounds this year, and it’s fast approaching. With courses in 13 different languages starting soon, offered both online and in person in Amsterdam, there’s an option to suit every schedule and learning style. What languages does UvA Talen offer? You can choose from Dutch, English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Swedish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian. Dates to keep in mind: the April courses start between April 13 and 16, 2026, with weekend course options starting on April 25.

Language learning formats UvA Talen offers various learning formats, so you can choose the one that fits you best. Group courses UvA Talen’s group courses, the most popular course format, focus on the core four skills needed to master a new language: Listening comprehension

Speaking with confidence

Writing with conviction

Reading Using a whiteboard, textbook, handouts and quizzes during the course helps put your skills to the test and allows you to make productive mistakes in order to keep improving. And, as a bonus, you are simultaneously building your network by meeting other like-minded learners in your class! Individual courses Prefer 1-1 learning with a teacher? UvA Talen also offers individual courses tailored to your needs, with lessons planned according to your schedule. You can choose an intensive private course, where a targeted approach helps you achieve great results in a short time, or opt for a more extended learning plan that fits seamlessly into your busy schedule.

Self-guided e-learning If you’re not a fan of scheduled lessons, you can also try their self-guided e-learning programme. Here, you decide when to start and when to take a break. You'll learn through a form of pre-recorded video lessons, inspired by the vibrant city of Amsterdam. You can even add conversation lessons with a teacher to help practise what you’ve learned with their Online+Teacher package. In-company courses Want to organise a course with your colleagues? That’s also possible! Inquire about in-company courses here. What else is coming up this spring? UvA Talen is also offering various extracurricular activities to join, no matter if you’re already a student! From free online workshops to social Friday drinks, to an Easter egg hunt, this spring will be packed with fun events. Keep up to date on UvA Talen’s newsletter and Instagram for more information.