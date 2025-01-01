About Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e)

The TU/e aims to be one of Europe’s top technology universities in its selected focal areas, and to be recognized as such worldwide. The most important strategic objectives to achieve that goal are: focusing on strengthening the research and design activities in a limited number of fields reviewing the engineering programs in accordance with the internally accepted bachelor and master’s structure scaling-up the university’s reference framework to a European level

Facts & figures

The TU/e has 9 scientific departments and provides 12 academic Bachelor programs, 16 Master’s programs, 9 special Master’s programs, 10 postgraduate design programs, 4 first degree teacher-training programs, as well as other postgraduate courses and programs. Read more facts and figures

TU/e CareerCenter

The TU/e Career Center provides job market information, workshops and training for the technical experts educated at the TU/e. In this way, the TU/e Career Center acts as a bridge between the TU/e and the job market. We help our students to find the right employers and we help employers select the technical experts they are looking for.