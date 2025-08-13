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Groups & clubs in Amsterdam | Sports

Updated on Aug 13, 2025

Joining a group or club in the Netherlands is a great way to make connections with the local expat community and meet likeminded people. Browse our directory of groups and clubs in Amsterdam to find other people interested in sports.

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8 results

Amstelveense Rugby Club (ARC)

ARC is the international and inclusive rugby club of greater Amsterdam, with almost 500 members, 20+ nationalities and a large group of LGBTIQ+ member... show more

Amsterdam, Amstelveen
Sports

Amsterdam Gaelic Athletic Club

An international sports and social club, with players from over 10 countries. Amsterdam GAC consists of Gaelic Football, Hurling and Camogie teams, an... show more

Amsterdam
Sports

Amsterdam Hash House Harriers

Looking for a unique way to explore Amsterdam, meet new people, and have fun? Meet the Amsterdam chapter of the Hash House Harriers , a global “drinki... show more

Amsterdam
Sports

Amsterdam Lowlanders Inclusive Rugby Team

Join the Netherlands' only inclusive rugby club! The Amsterdam Lowlanders provide a team where LGBTQ+ people and allies compete in rugby as a positive... show more

Amsterdam
Sports

Amsterdam Netball

Amsterdam Netball Club encourages women and men (aged 18+) of all shapes sizes, nationalities, fitness levels and netball abilities to join in! They h... show more

Amsterdam
Sports

Amsterdam Agents Floorball

Amsterdam Agents is an official independent sports club devoted to the marvellous sport of floorball.

Amsterdam
Sports

Gay Swim Amsterdam (GSA)

Dive into the fun, friendly, and inclusive world of swimming! Whether you’re looking to improve your technique, connect with a vibrant community, or j... show more

Amsterdam
Sports

House of Running

Bringing people together to support, motivate and inspire each other while training for various running events, such as marathons or half marathons.

Amsterdam
Sports
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