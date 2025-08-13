Groups & clubs in Amsterdam | Sports

Amstelveense Rugby Club (ARC)
ARC is the international and inclusive rugby club of greater Amsterdam, with almost 500 members, 20+ nationalities and a large group of LGBTIQ+ member... show more
Joining a group or club in the Netherlands is a great way to make connections with the local expat community and meet likeminded people. Browse our directory of groups and clubs in Amsterdam to find other people interested in sports.
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ARC is the international and inclusive rugby club of greater Amsterdam, with almost 500 members, 20+ nationalities and a large group of LGBTIQ+ member... show more
An international sports and social club, with players from over 10 countries. Amsterdam GAC consists of Gaelic Football, Hurling and Camogie teams, an... show more
Looking for a unique way to explore Amsterdam, meet new people, and have fun? Meet the Amsterdam chapter of the Hash House Harriers , a global “drinki... show more
Join the Netherlands' only inclusive rugby club! The Amsterdam Lowlanders provide a team where LGBTQ+ people and allies compete in rugby as a positive... show more
Amsterdam Netball Club encourages women and men (aged 18+) of all shapes sizes, nationalities, fitness levels and netball abilities to join in! They h... show more
Amsterdam Agents is an official independent sports club devoted to the marvellous sport of floorball.
Dive into the fun, friendly, and inclusive world of swimming! Whether you’re looking to improve your technique, connect with a vibrant community, or j... show more
Bringing people together to support, motivate and inspire each other while training for various running events, such as marathons or half marathons.
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