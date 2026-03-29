Utrecht named Event City of the Year 2026
Utrecht has been named Event City of the Year 2026 at the National Events Awards Foundation in Zandvoort.
Utrecht has “forward-looking” approach to events
If you’re looking for something to do, Utrecht is the place to be. The fourth-largest Dutch city has been named Event City of the Year 2026 at the National Events Awards Foundation.
According to the jury, “Utrecht present[s] a coherent vision for events in which events are explicitly used to connect residents”.
The jury also praised the city’s holistic approach to event organising, which consistently considers the social benefits of a large and diverse events calendar and encourages the public to participate in suggesting and organising new events.
The National Events Awards has been running since 2001 and was established to “enhance the professionalism of the public events sector and to promote the significant social, societal and economic importance of events".
Pride and Dom Tower illumination were calendar highlights
“I am incredibly proud of this award,” Councillor Eva Oosters said in a press release, ““Utrecht as an events city”. Events bring people together and bring our city to life. They create opportunities for people to meet and have fun.”
In Oosters’ opinion, Utrecht Pride, the illumination of the recently refurbished Dom Tower, and New Year’s Eve celebrations have been the calendar highlights.
“This award is therefore a recognition of our colleagues, organisers, partners and volunteers,” Oosters said, “And of course, we’re not done yet; in the coming years, we’ll continue to work towards a future-proof city of events.”