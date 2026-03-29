Utrecht named Event City of the Year 2026

Utrecht has been named Event City of the Year 2026 at the National Events Awards Foundation in Zandvoort.

Utrecht has “forward-looking” approach to events

If you’re looking for something to do, Utrecht is the place to be. The fourth-largest Dutch city has been named Event City of the Year 2026 at the National Events Awards Foundation.

According to the jury, “Utrecht present[s] a coherent vision for events in which events are explicitly used to connect residents”.

The jury also praised the city’s holistic approach to event organising, which consistently considers the social benefits of a large and diverse events calendar and encourages the public to participate in suggesting and organising new events.