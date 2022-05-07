TUI announces new night train services to six European cities

TUI has announced a new partnership with Green City Trip which will see the travel organisation offer six new holiday destinations across Europe, all accessible via night trains departing from train stations in the Netherlands.

Travel by train from Amsterdam to Copenhagen, Prague, or Venice

The past few months have seen Green City Trip launch several new night train services, connecting Dutch cities with destinations across the continent. Now, as TUI branches out its services to offer more affordable and sustainable travel alternatives to flying, the company has announced it will be working together with the Dutch startup company to announce holiday packages that allow passengers to travel by train instead of plane.

From May 25, TUI will offer night train services from Amsterdam and Utrecht to Copenhagen, Prague, Vienna, Venice, Milan, and Florence. These destinations come on top of the train services TUI already offers with Thalys and Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS).

TUI to partner with Dutch startup Green City Trip

"We like to put the train in the spotlight if it can be an equivalent replacement for the aircraft. And even where it is not a replacement but a valuable addition, we want to draw attention to it," TUI Netherlands general manager Arjan Kers explained to the Dutch press.