The Netherlands likely to host speed skating for Winter Olympics 2030

Part of the 2030 Winter Olympics is expected to be held in the Netherlands. While France is set to host the Winter Games, the Dutch national arena Thialf is on track to host the speed skating events, as there is no suitable French alternative.

Winter Olympic speed skating may be held at Dutch rink

The Winter Olympics in 2030 will be hosted by France, and while the country is all set for a variety of events in the French Alps, it lacks a suitable ice rink for speed skating. For this reason, the French Olympic Committee looked abroad to Heerenveen and Turin, reports NOS.

Managers of the Dutch national arena, Thialf, reacted enthusiastically to the possibility of hosting. "We are not a country that can host the Winter Olympics. We simply don't have mountains," said Thialf business manager Yvonne Kager. "If we can take this on together, we will do so wholeheartedly."

With Turin no longer in the running, Thialf will likely host the first Olympic event in the Netherlands since 1928. But it is not a done deal yet - the final decision is expected to be announced in June.