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The Netherlands likely to host speed skating for Winter Olympics 2030

The Netherlands likely to host speed skating for Winter Olympics 2030

Orange Pictures / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Part of the 2030 Winter Olympics is expected to be held in the Netherlands. While France is set to host the Winter Games, the Dutch national arena Thialf is on track to host the speed skating events, as there is no suitable French alternative. 

Winter Olympic speed skating may be held at Dutch rink

The Winter Olympics in 2030 will be hosted by France, and while the country is all set for a variety of events in the French Alps, it lacks a suitable ice rink for speed skating. For this reason, the French Olympic Committee looked abroad to Heerenveen and Turin, reports NOS.

Managers of the Dutch national arena, Thialf, reacted enthusiastically to the possibility of hosting. "We are not a country that can host the Winter Olympics. We simply don't have mountains," said Thialf business manager Yvonne Kager. "If we can take this on together, we will do so wholeheartedly." 

With Turin no longer in the running, Thialf will likely host the first Olympic event in the Netherlands since 1928. But it is not a done deal yet - the final decision is expected to be announced in June. 

Preparations needed for Thialf to host Olympic events

In order to host long-track speed skating events at the ice rink in Heerenveen, a lot of preparations need to be made to satisfy the authorities in France and the Olympic Committee, from the quality of the ice to regulating the flow of visitors. The main discussions are over creating “the Olympic feeling” and providing accommodation for the athletes all in one location.

The Dutch Olympic committee NOC*NSF plans to create the Olympic atmosphere with decorations and has a location in mind for housing the athletes that is not far from the rink and “where limited adjustments will be made”. "It is customary to organise test events at an Olympic venue in the run-up to the Games,” said NOC*NSF international relations director Herbert Wolff. Over the next four years, we have sufficient time to try things out."

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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