Dutch tulips will be scarce and expensive next year due to increased rainfall
As many residents of the Netherlands may have noticed, the weather has been even more wet than normal in the past few years, with new records set for several months this year. This increase in heavy rainfall has not only affected the overall mood of people living in the country but will also have an impact on the yield of tulips for next year. The famous Dutch flower will become harder to find and more expensive too.
Tulip bulbs planted later in the Netherlands due to heavy rainfall
Every autumn, small tulip bulbs are planted to grow into bulbs with sizes suitable for sale. This event was delayed this year as the heavy rainfall from the past several months resulted in wet conditions that weren’t optimal for planting.
According to an organisation for the flower bulb trade, Royal Anthos, because many bulbs were planted late or not at all, there will be far fewer tulips growing when it comes time for tulip season from March next year. "We have never experienced this before. It's not just a bump, it's unprecedented," said General Manager of Royal Anthos Mark-Jan Terwindt.
Larger Dutch tulip shortage than originally expected
Previously, the sector was concerned that tulip yields would drop by approximately 20 percent. According to Royal Anthos, this estimate is far too optimistic, with the scarcity of tulips expected to be much larger. "I don't dare put a percentage on it yet, but it is such that it will change the market," said Terwindt.
The knock-on effects from this will cause tulip prices to rise. As existing contracts between trading companies are affected by the drop in tulip bulb availability, they will have to purchase many additional bulbs outside of contracts, which could cost double or triple the regular amount. Florists and supermarkets will most likely hike their prices because of this. "In the end, the supermarkets decide the price themselves, but the sales you usually see will decrease significantly," stated Terwindt. "And a lot less will be available."
Attractions in the Netherlands that draw people from all over the world to see tulips, such as Keukenhof, could also be impacted. Other flowers such as crocuses and ornamental onions will also be affected.
