Amsterdam is a city that never slows down. Between demanding careers, busy social lives and the constant movement of urban life, stress can quietly build beneath the surface. But what if there was a place where you could release it, safely, powerfully and without judgment? Welcome to Rage Room Amsterdam, a unique experience where smashing objects becomes more than entertainment and a powerful form of stress relief. A new kind of rage room experience in Amsterdam Located in the heart of Amsterdam, Rage Room Amsterdam offers a controlled environment for a unique, physical stress-relief experience where visitors can break, smash, and destroy objects using tools like bats, crowbars and hammers. But this is not just chaos. It is structured, safe and surprisingly therapeutic. Each session includes: A full safety briefing and protective gear

A curated smashing experience with different objects

Music of your choice to match your energy

Time to fully release tension and reset

Whether you come alone or with a group, the experience is designed to leave you lighter, calmer and recharged. Why people are choosing to smash instead of suppressing their emotions Stress, frustration and emotional pressure are part of modern life, especially for expats navigating new environments, careers and cultures. “... much more impactful than expected.” Rage Room Amsterdam offers a different approach to dealing with stress. Instead of bottling everything up, visitors can: Release built-up stress in a physical way

Disconnect from screens and daily pressure

Experience a sense of control and freedom

Share a powerful moment with friends, colleagues or partners

Many visitors describe it as “surprisingly relieving” and “much more impactful than expected.”

Perfect for groups, teams and special occasions Rage Room Amsterdam is not only for individuals. It’s for everyone, yes, everyone. It has quickly become one of the most talked-about group activities in Amsterdam. Popular rage room bookings include: Corporate team building sessions

Bachelor, bachelorette and birthday parties

Outings for groups of friends

Stress-relief sessions after intense work periods With multiple rooms and flexible setups, both small and large groups can be accommodated, making it a dynamic alternative to traditional activities. The Rage Rooms are designed for safety and impact Every detail of the experience is built around safety and quality. Visitors are equipped with professional protective gear, guided through the process and supervised throughout the session. The rooms are specially designed to contain impact and ensure a secure environment.