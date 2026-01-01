Break things, not yourself… The Rage Room is now open in Amsterdam
Amsterdam is a city that never slows down. Between demanding careers, busy social lives and the constant movement of urban life, stress can quietly build beneath the surface. But what if there was a place where you could release it, safely, powerfully and without judgment?
Welcome to Rage Room Amsterdam, a unique experience where smashing objects becomes more than entertainment and a powerful form of stress relief.
A new kind of rage room experience in Amsterdam
Located in the heart of Amsterdam, Rage Room Amsterdam offers a controlled environment for a unique, physical stress-relief experience where visitors can break, smash, and destroy objects using tools like bats, crowbars and hammers. But this is not just chaos. It is structured, safe and surprisingly therapeutic.
Each session includes:
- A full safety briefing and protective gear
- A curated smashing experience with different objects
- Music of your choice to match your energy
- Time to fully release tension and reset
Whether you come alone or with a group, the experience is designed to leave you lighter, calmer and recharged.
Why people are choosing to smash instead of suppressing their emotions
Stress, frustration and emotional pressure are part of modern life, especially for expats navigating new environments, careers and cultures.
“... much more impactful than expected.”
Rage Room Amsterdam offers a different approach to dealing with stress. Instead of bottling everything up, visitors can:
- Release built-up stress in a physical way
- Disconnect from screens and daily pressure
- Experience a sense of control and freedom
- Share a powerful moment with friends, colleagues or partners
- Many visitors describe it as “surprisingly relieving” and “much more impactful than expected.”
Perfect for groups, teams and special occasions
Rage Room Amsterdam is not only for individuals. It’s for everyone, yes, everyone. It has quickly become one of the most talked-about group activities in Amsterdam.
Popular rage room bookings include:
- Corporate team building sessions
- Bachelor, bachelorette and birthday parties
- Outings for groups of friends
- Stress-relief sessions after intense work periods
With multiple rooms and flexible setups, both small and large groups can be accommodated, making it a dynamic alternative to traditional activities.
The Rage Rooms are designed for safety and impact
Every detail of the experience is built around safety and quality. Visitors are equipped with professional protective gear, guided through the process and supervised throughout the session. The rooms are specially designed to contain impact and ensure a secure environment.
This balance between safety and intensity is what makes the experience both exciting and accessible.
More than entertainment: a reset button
What sets Rage Room Amsterdam apart is its deeper purpose. In a world where people are constantly expected to stay composed, polite and controlled, this experience offers something rare: permission to let go.
For many, it is not just about breaking objects. It is about breaking tension, patterns and mental overload.
Ready to start your rage room experience in Amsterdam?
- Curious to try it out? Book your session now.
- Planning a group event or team activity? Request a custom offer directly through the website.
- Want to learn more about the experience? Explore packages, pricing and availability online.
Practical information
- Location: Isolatorweg 37, 1014AS, Amsterdam
- Duration: Sessions of approximately 60 minutes/session
- Suitable for individuals and groups
- Includes full safety equipment and guidance
If you are looking for something different in Amsterdam, something intense, fun, memorable and genuinely relieving, Rage Room Amsterdam might be exactly what you need if you are looking for a unique and powerful way to release stress.
Frequently asked questions
Here are some frequently asked questions, so you can be as informed as possible before you sign up!
What is a rage room?
The Rage Room is a room that allows you to experience smashing various objects, such as glass bottles, as part of a stress-relieving and fun pastime. To enhance the experience, you are supplied with different tools of your choosing, such as a bat or a hammer.
Is Rage Room in Amsterdam safe?
Definitely. Before you start the session, you’re provided with safety gear and given safety instructions. A staff member is watching you the entire time, too, so you’re not left alone.
How long do the Rage Room sessions go for?
Sessions at the Rage Room run for an hour. This time includes a safety briefing, the smashing, and time for you to prepare.
Can Rage Room Amsterdam be booked for a group event or a team event?
Definitely. People usually book Rage Room Amsterdam for group events, team events, birthdays, or just to do something fun with friends. There are a variety of activities to suit everyone.
Book your session
Curious about trying out the Rage Room? Book your session today!