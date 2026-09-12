Almere Castle ruins to be demolished for 650 new homes
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Once expected to offer residents and visitors a medieval-style hotel escape or wedding venue, the Almere Castle (Kasteel Almere) ruins in the Netherlands are now set to be demolished and replaced by housing.
Unsafe structure prompts complete demolition of Dutch castle
After the project to build Almere Castle came to a standstill in the early 2000s, many have been left wondering what will eventually happen to the “haunted” castle ruins. The Almere Municipal Executive has given the go-ahead for a new plan for the half-built building, which would have seen the ruins turned into new housing.
However, in the latest development, research has found that attempts to finalise the original plans would be “not safe or feasible”, reports RTL. Instead, the ruins must be completely knocked down and construction must start afresh.
“The carcass has been lying in all weathers for more than 20 years and has deteriorated as a result,” explained Alderman Paul Tang.
This is not the first attempt to continue construction of the castle. There were even plans to turn the ruins into an amusement park under the name Witchworld. All attempts have so far run into financial difficulties, with the ruins largely sitting as they are since 2005.
650 new homes & social housing for the Netherlands
All will not be lost, however, as a new castle will be built in its place, and it will be “comparable to the current castle in terms of size and appearance”, explained Tang.
Supported by a group of companies and housing corporations, plans include building 650 homes alongside hospitality facilities and a wedding venue near the castle, as originally intended.
With the Netherlands facing a housing shortage and a cost-of-living crisis, the plans may be a welcome addition. Furthermore, 40 percent of the homes must be social housing, with around 70 rental homes to be located in the castle. They will be “the most beautiful social rental homes in the Netherlands,” added Tang. The 580 other planned properties will range in price.
If approved by the Almere city council, the development is set to “ope[n] the door for hundreds of new homes in the city. This adds much-needed space for our residents and everyone who would like to live in Almere. This is a milestone for an Almere location that has been waiting for a new future for a long time,” said the alderman, according to Omroep Flevoland.
Developers, including BPD Gebiedsontwikkeling, Koopmans Bouwgroep and GoedeStede, are now working with the local municipality to clarify the schedule, expected in 2027, with construction potentially starting in 2028.
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