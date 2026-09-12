Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Almere Castle ruins to be demolished for 650 new homes

Almere Castle ruins to be demolished for 650 new homes

Almere Castle the Netherlands

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Once expected to offer residents and visitors a medieval-style hotel escape or wedding venue, the Almere Castle (Kasteel Almere) ruins in the Netherlands are now set to be demolished and replaced by housing. 

Unsafe structure prompts complete demolition of Dutch castle

After the project to build Almere Castle came to a standstill in the early 2000s, many have been left wondering what will eventually happen to the “haunted” castle ruins. The Almere Municipal Executive has given the go-ahead for a new plan for the half-built building, which would have seen the ruins turned into new housing

However, in the latest development, research has found that attempts to finalise the original plans would be “not safe or feasible”, reports RTL. Instead, the ruins must be completely knocked down and construction must start afresh.

“The carcass has been lying in all weathers for more than 20 years and has deteriorated as a result,” explained Alderman Paul Tang.

This is not the first attempt to continue construction of the castle. There were even plans to turn the ruins into an amusement park under the name Witchworld. All attempts have so far run into financial difficulties, with the ruins largely sitting as they are since 2005.

Essential services for your new home

Get yourself set up and ready to move in with these recommended providers.
Glider Insurance
Centraal Beheer
Lemonade Insurance
ABN AMRO
European Insurance

650 new homes & social housing for the Netherlands

All will not be lost, however, as a new castle will be built in its place, and it will be “comparable to the current castle in terms of size and appearance”, explained Tang. 

Supported by a group of companies and housing corporations, plans include building 650 homes alongside hospitality facilities and a wedding venue near the castle, as originally intended.

With the Netherlands facing a housing shortage and a cost-of-living crisis, the plans may be a welcome addition. Furthermore, 40 percent of the homes must be social housing, with around 70 rental homes to be located in the castle. They will be “the most beautiful social rental homes in the Netherlands,” added Tang. The 580 other planned properties will range in price. 

If approved by the Almere city council, the development is set to “ope[n] the door for hundreds of new homes in the city. This adds much-needed space for our residents and everyone who would like to live in Almere. This is a milestone for an Almere location that has been waiting for a new future for a long time,” said the alderman, according to Omroep Flevoland.

Developers, including BPD Gebiedsontwikkeling, Koopmans Bouwgroep and GoedeStede, are now working with the local municipality to clarify the schedule, expected in 2027, with construction potentially starting in 2028.

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

This page uses affiliate links.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Almere vacancy tax: empty homes face 2.000 euro yearly bill Almere vacancy tax: empty homes face 2.000 euro yearly bill
Rental homes in the Netherlands must have at least D energy rating by 2029Rental homes in the Netherlands must have at least D energy rating by 2029
Starting housing co-ops to become easier with new Dutch lawStarting housing co-ops to become easier with new Dutch law
Higher rents possible in the Netherlands with easing of rent regulationsHigher rents possible in the Netherlands with easing of rent regulations
Local officials in Amsterdam-area call for 30% ruling to be scrappedLocal officials in Amsterdam-area call for 30% ruling to be scrapped
March 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMarch 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Jetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to knowJetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to know
Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.