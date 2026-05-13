The new millionaire: How homeowners are building wealth with home equity

Home equity is quietly turning many homeowners into “paper millionaires”, but knowing how to use that value effectively is key. Expat Mortgage Platform helps internationals in the Netherlands understand their options, from releasing equity to financing a second property. Here’s how you can make your home work harder for your financial future.

For many homeowners in the Netherlands, wealth is no longer just about income or investments. Increasingly, it is tied to something far closer to home. Property values have risen significantly in recent years, leaving many people sitting on substantial home equity, often without actively realising it. This growing “hidden wealth” is transforming homeowners into a new kind of millionaire: one whose assets grow quietly in the background. But what exactly is home equity, and more importantly, what can you do with it? What is home equity, and why does it matter? Home equity is the difference between the current market value of your property and the remaining balance on your mortgage. As property prices rise and mortgages are gradually repaid, this equity increases. For homeowners in the Netherlands, this can represent a significant financial opportunity. Rather than leaving this value untapped, many are choosing to actively use their equity to improve their financial position, fund life goals, or expand their investments.

How homeowners are using their equity There is no one-size-fits-all approach. The way homeowners use their equity depends on their financial goals, life stage, and risk appetite. However, several common strategies are emerging: Reinvesting in your current home One of the most popular options is reinvesting equity back into the property itself. Homeowners may choose to renovate, extend, or improve energy efficiency. These upgrades can increase both comfort and property value, creating a cycle where equity continues to grow. This approach is particularly attractive for those planning to stay in their home long-term, as it enhances quality of living while strengthening their financial position. Buying a second property Another increasingly common strategy is using equity to purchase a second property. This could be a buy-to-let investment, a holiday home, or a property for family use.

By leveraging existing equity, homeowners can enter the property market again without needing to save a full deposit from scratch. This can accelerate wealth-building, especially in a strong housing market. However, this option requires careful planning, as it introduces additional financial responsibilities and potential risks. Accessing cash for major expenses Some homeowners choose to release equity to fund significant life expenses. This could include supporting children with education or housing, starting a business, or supplementing retirement income. There are several ways to access this value, such as increasing an existing mortgage or taking out a new loan based on the property’s value. The key advantage is that homeowners can access funds without selling their home.

Improving financial flexibility later in life For older homeowners, equity can play an important role in retirement planning. Instead of downsizing immediately, some choose to unlock part of their home’s value to create additional income while continuing to live in their property. This approach offers flexibility, allowing people to maintain their lifestyle while benefiting from the wealth tied up in their home. Schedule an appointment with Expat Mortgage Platform Things to consider before using your equity While home equity can be a powerful financial tool, it is not without risks. Borrowing against your home increases your financial obligations, and market conditions can change. It is important to consider: Your long-term financial goals

Your ability to manage higher monthly costs

The potential impact of interest rate changes

The risks associated with property investments Making informed decisions is essential to ensure that using your equity supports, rather than complicates, your financial future. Turning hidden wealth into opportunity The rise in property values has created a unique situation for homeowners in the Netherlands. What was once simply a place to live has become a significant financial asset. Whether it is used to renovate, invest, or create financial security, home equity offers opportunities that were not available to previous generations of homeowners. The key lies in understanding how to use it wisely. Take the next step with expert guidance For expats navigating the Dutch housing market, this can feel complex. Mortgage structures, regulations, and financial options may differ significantly from what they are used to. Understanding your home equity and how to use it effectively starts with the right advice. The right strategy can help you unlock opportunities while avoiding unnecessary risks.