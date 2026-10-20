Can you design belonging? Exploring interior design for expats in the Netherlands

Your home should be your safe place, your escape from the chaotic world outside. But sometimes it's hard for a house to create that sense of belonging when you live abroad. Justyna Remijn, founder of Inside Creations , explains more.

Moving to another country changes more than your address. It changes routines, language, social codes and often the way you see yourself. Yet one part of relocation is rarely discussed: how long it can take for a house to actually feel like home. I often meet internationals in the Netherlands who live in beautiful houses or apartments but still say the place does not really feel like theirs. The interior may carry traces of a previous tenant, furniture chosen quickly after relocation, or rooms that never found their purpose. The home may be technically finished, yet emotionally it feels fragmented. The emotional gap between having a house & feeling at home I recognise that feeling myself. When I first moved to the Netherlands, I lived in an apartment my partner had furnished. It was comfortable, but it was his space.

That changed when we later bought a house and shaped it together. The environment reflected both of us, as the greenery and old trees reminded me of my childhood home. For me, that is the difference between having a house and feeling at home: this is your base, where you can exhale and no longer need to perform or adapt. How the nervous system adapts to unfamiliar spaces Belonging is not only emotional; it is embodied. After moving countries, much of what surrounds us is unfamiliar: not only language and culture, but also sounds, architecture, materials, light and the rhythms of daily life. Our nervous system does not yet have a history with these cues. Familiarity develops through repetition. We learn the sounds of the neighbourhood, notice how daylight moves through the room, and begin to associate particular places with rest or connection.

Over time, routines form, memories accumulate and the environment becomes connected with our own life. Belonging cannot simply be installed on moving day - but it also does not require a major renovation. Sometimes it begins with one corner, a familiar object, a better layout or a ritual. Looking beyond what a home looks like Interior design has traditionally been highly visual. Colour, style, furniture and layout matter, but for me they are not where the process should begin. I begin with two questions: How do you want to live here? How are your body and mind already responding to the space you have? People are not always able to explain why a room makes them tense or uncomfortable. So I pay attention to where they settle, what they avoid and where they seem more at ease. This matters whether you are renovating, renting or simply trying to make one room work better.