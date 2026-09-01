Why your beautiful house abroad still doesn't feel like home

You probably did everything right when moving to the Netherlands: you chose a good neighbourhood, nice furniture and maybe even completed a home renovation. And still, something doesn’t feel right. You feel like a guest in your own home. Inside Creations is a boutique interior design studio that considers how a home is experienced by the body and senses, not just how it looks. Founded by interior designer Justyna Remijn, the studio combines 15 years of residential design experience with a sensory and neuroscience-informed approach to the home. Why a finished expat home still feels unfinished The gap between living somewhere and feeling at home is rarely a design problem. A home is not only visual. Our sense of familiarity and ease develops through repeated experiences of a place: its light, acoustics, textures and the small rituals associated with particular spaces. It has little to do with effort. People who relocate for demanding careers rarely lack capability. What they lack is bandwidth for the home: a sofa bought in the first exhausting month, lighting inherited from the previous owner, a layout no one really chose.

This is not indifference. It is simply hundreds of unfamiliar decisions, made with no local knowledge and no spare bandwidth. Explore how Inside Creations designs for international lives. Sensory interior design helps expats settle in the Netherlands For founder Justyna Remijn, her signature approach to sensory home design was shaped in part by rebuilding her own sense of home after leaving her native country. She treats a home the way sensory science treats an environment: light, sound, material and spatial pattern are not finishing touches, they tell the nervous system whether a space is safe to relax in. This principle shows itself most clearly not in theory, but in the rooms it actually changes. Case study: Transforming a Randstad villa Take a recent interior design project, where a client's living room and kitchen had been built almost entirely from hard, high-polish surfaces with a glossy black stone floor, white walls and a vast reflective stone island crowded into a narrow kitchen layout.

It may have looked luxurious, but it felt cold. Every footstep echoed and every surface caught the light. By replacing the stone with warm oak herringbone flooring, softening the layout, and introducing rounded velvet seating and natural linen, the change was not only visible. It was audible and tactile too. Footsteps became less pronounced, voices felt softer across the room. The surfaces gave a little warmth back instead of just reflecting light. It became a room where the clients could exhale, rather than one that simply looked expensive. Designing for wellbeing: The Inside Creations approach The same questions guide every Inside Creations project, regardless of its aesthetic direction: Where does the body actually recover after a demanding day?

Which parts of the home create friction instead of removing it?

What makes a room feel safe and personal rather than simply photogenic?