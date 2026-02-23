11 reasons why buying a new-build home in Amsterdam’s Bajeskwartier is a smart move

Finding a home in the Netherlands isn’t easy. Properties sell fast, bidding wars are common, and buyers often feel pressured to make life-changing decisions within days. It’s a challenging process. Especially if you’re new to the country and still figuring out how the Dutch housing market works. Luckily, there’s an alternative: buying a new-build home. In the centre of Amsterdam, a green, creative and vibrant neighbourhood with 1.350 new homes is rising on the site of a former prison: Bajeskwartier. The Emerald building is now on sale and offers a wide selection of apartments ranging from 48 m² to over 200 m². Find out more about Amsterdam's Bajeskwartier Why buy a house in Amsterdam’s Bajeskwartier Here are 11 reasons why buying a new-build home in Bajeskwartier is a smart move: 1. Freehold ownership, no leasehold worries In Amsterdam, many homes are built on leasehold land, which means ongoing ground rent and uncertainty about future costs. In Bajeskwartier, you buy freehold land.

2. No bidding wars With existing homes, you often have to make quick decisions and compete with overbidding. In Bajeskwartier, you can take your time exploring the options and choosing the home that truly fits your lifestyle. Experienced agents are available to guide you through the process without pressure. 3. A fixed purchase price (v.o.n.) with costs included New-build homes come with a fixed, all-in price. Buyer’s costs (kosten koper), such as the notary and Land Registry fees, are included. Furthermore, you don’t pay transfer tax. 4. Mortgage guidance, specifically for expats ABN AMRO supports potential buyers in Bajeskwartier with a dedicated team focused specifically on expats. They provide solutions for your personal situation, and all communication and documentation, including the mortgage advice report, is in English. Of course, you’re always free to work with your own financial advisor.

5. Nearly car-free and underground parking Bajeskwartier will be nearly car-free, with lots of safe pedestrian and cycling routes throughout. Parking is kept underground in a shared garage (creating more space for greenery), and residents can make use of shared mobility. 6. Low-maintenance living New-build homes are designed to be low-maintenance, with modern installations, new materials and warranties. Ideal if you travel often or spend periods abroad. 7. Gas-free, energy-efficient and comfortable Homes in Bajeskwartier are gas-free, very well insulated, and carry an A+ energy label or higher. That means a comfortable indoor climate, lower energy costs (when used efficiently) and the possibility to borrow an extra €10.000. 8. A green neighbourhood with room to breathe Bajeskwartier will be Amsterdam’s greenest new urban district, featuring 68 gardens and plenty of space to exercise, play and relax.