11 reasons why buying a new-build home in Amsterdam’s Bajeskwartier is a smart move

Finding a home in the Netherlands isn’t easy. Properties sell fast, bidding wars are common, and buyers often feel pressured to make life-changing decisions within days. It’s a challenging process. Especially if you’re new to the country and still figuring out how the Dutch housing market works. Luckily, there’s an alternative: buying a new-build home.

In the centre of Amsterdam, a green, creative and vibrant neighbourhood with 1.350 new homes is rising on the site of a former prison: Bajeskwartier. The Emerald building is now on sale and offers a wide selection of apartments ranging from 48 m² to over 200 m².

Why buy a house in Amsterdam’s Bajeskwartier

Here are 11 reasons why buying a new-build home in Bajeskwartier is a smart move:

1. Freehold ownership, no leasehold worries 

In Amsterdam, many homes are built on leasehold land, which means ongoing ground rent and uncertainty about future costs. In Bajeskwartier, you buy freehold land.

2. No bidding wars 

With existing homes, you often have to make quick decisions and compete with overbidding. In Bajeskwartier, you can take your time exploring the options and choosing the home that truly fits your lifestyle. Experienced agents are available to guide you through the process without pressure.

3. A fixed purchase price (v.o.n.) with costs included 

New-build homes come with a fixed, all-in price. Buyer’s costs (kosten koper), such as the notary and Land Registry fees, are included. Furthermore, you don’t pay transfer tax.

4. Mortgage guidance, specifically for expats 

ABN AMRO supports potential buyers in Bajeskwartier with a dedicated team focused specifically on expats. They provide solutions for your personal situation, and all communication and documentation, including the mortgage advice report, is in English.

Of course, you’re always free to work with your own financial advisor.

5. Nearly car-free and underground parking 

Bajeskwartier will be nearly car-free, with lots of safe pedestrian and cycling routes throughout. Parking is kept underground in a shared garage (creating more space for greenery), and residents can make use of shared mobility.

6. Low-maintenance living 

New-build homes are designed to be low-maintenance, with modern installations, new materials and warranties. Ideal if you travel often or spend periods abroad.

7. Gas-free, energy-efficient and comfortable 

Homes in Bajeskwartier are gas-free, very well insulated, and carry an A+ energy label or higher. That means a comfortable indoor climate, lower energy costs (when used efficiently) and the possibility to borrow an extra €10.000.

8. A green neighbourhood with room to breathe 

Bajeskwartier will be Amsterdam’s greenest new urban district, featuring 68 gardens and plenty of space to exercise, play and relax.

9. A thriving international community 

Several buildings in Bajeskwartier have already been completed, and the neighbourhood is filling up with new residents from all over the world. Because everyone starts around the same time, it’s easy to meet people and grow together as a community. Shared spaces, both indoors and out, make connecting even more natural.

10. Close to everything 

Bajeskwartier lies within Amsterdam’s ring road, in Amsterdam East. Just steps away from the metro Spaklerweg and close to Amsterdam Amstel station. It offers the convenience of urban living, without the hectic pace of the inner city.

11. Built for the future: Circular, climate-adaptive and healthy 

The neighbourhood aims to set a new standard for sustainable urban development. Materials from the former prison are reused, rainwater is collected, energy is sustainable, and buildings are designed for long-term resilience. It’s a place where living sustainably is simply part of daily life.

Presentation at the IamExpat Fair Amsterdam

Interested? Sales for The Emerald building are currently in full swing. Visit the booth at the IamExpat Fair on March 7 or go to www.bajeskwartier.com to explore the available homes and get in touch with the real estate agents.

