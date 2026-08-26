Ziggo outage leaves Dutch businesses without internet

An outage at Dutch internet provider Ziggo has affected several businesses in the Netherlands, leaving them without internet. Affected businesses will be contacted to replace their modems, as the interruption is caused by a modem defect.

Ziggo internet outage for businesses

Some businesses in the Netherlands with a Ziggo subscription have been experiencing problems with their internet since Sunday, August 24. A Ziggo spokesperson has said the outage is caused by a defect in certain modems, reports NOS.

While not sure what caused the defect, the internet provider says the only way to solve the problem is to replace the existing modem with a new one. Ziggo is contacting business customers directly to “schedule the replacement as soon as possible”. Extra technicians and resources have been deployed to tackle the problem quickly.