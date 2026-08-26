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Ziggo outage leaves Dutch businesses without internet

Ziggo outage leaves Dutch businesses without internet

Ziggo Business Outage

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By Simone Jacobs

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An outage at Dutch internet provider Ziggo has affected several businesses in the Netherlands, leaving them without internet. Affected businesses will be contacted to replace their modems, as the interruption is caused by a modem defect.

Ziggo internet outage for businesses

Some businesses in the Netherlands with a Ziggo subscription have been experiencing problems with their internet since Sunday, August 24. A Ziggo spokesperson has said the outage is caused by a defect in certain modems, reports NOS

While not sure what caused the defect, the internet provider says the only way to solve the problem is to replace the existing modem with a new one. Ziggo is contacting business customers directly to “schedule the replacement as soon as possible”. Extra technicians and resources have been deployed to tackle the problem quickly.

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Modem defect affects Ziggo business customers

According to Ziggo, only a limited number of business customers have been affected, but it has not provided specific figures.

On sites such as AlleStoringen and tech site forum Tweakers, business customers state that the Ubee brand modems are the problem and are believed to have stopped working after a firmware update.

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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