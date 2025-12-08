US bill banning dual citizenship could affect Americans in the Netherlands

Citizens of the United States could soon be banned from obtaining dual citizenship or be forced to choose between their passports due to a bill proposed to the US Senate. Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 proposed in the US Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno has introduced a bill on the so-called “Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025” to the US Senate. If the bill were to pass, US citizens would no longer be able to hold dual citizenship. According to the bill’s general outline, it would ensure that “An individual may not be a citizen or national of the United States while simultaneously possessing any foreign citizenship”. It states that, if and when the act is adopted, “A citizen of the United States who [...] voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship shall be deemed to have relinquished United States citizenship”. Those with dual citizenship will have one year to either renounce their US or foreign citizenship, and dual citizens who do not comply by the deadline “shall be deemed to have voluntarily relinquished United States citizenship”.

Under the act, the US Secretary of State and Department of Homeland Security would also keep a record of those who had renounced their US citizenship, who would then be "treated as an alien for purposes of the immigration laws". The son of Colombia’s former health secretary, Moreno arrived in the US at age five and became a US citizen at 18, eventually renouncing his Colombian passport. The former car dealership CEO previously supported a pathway to dual citizenship for US migrants, but has since U-turned. “Being an American citizen is an honour and a privilege,” Moreno said when announcing the bill, “and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing. It’s time to end dual citizenship for good.” What does this mean for US citizens in the Netherlands? The new act would impact both dual citizens living in the US and internationally. For example, US citizens in the Netherlands would have to give up their US passport if they were to obtain Dutch citizenship.