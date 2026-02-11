Start banking in the Netherlands faster than ever with ABN AMRO
For many expats, moving to the Netherlands marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, full of professional opportunities and personal growth. But before settling into Dutch life, newcomers face a series of practical challenges, the first of which is often opening a bank account.
Traditionally, this process involves submitting various official documents, waiting around and filling in a lot of paperwork. Today, however, ABN AMRO offers a faster, simpler and more welcoming way for internationals to start managing their finances in the Netherlands.
Open an account with ease: No proof of residence required
One of the main struggles for newly arrived expats has long been proving their Dutch address before they can open a bank account. ABN AMRO has removed this hurdle for EEA citizens, allowing clients to open their accounts and start using them immediately. This makes onboarding much easier and more flexible.
The bank lets newcomers start banking without a citizen service number (BSN), helping them get financially set up before finalising their registration in the Netherlands.
Your account is ready to use the same day
As of February 2026, ABN AMRO has introduced another major enhancement to support expats in their first days in the Netherlands: same-day account activation.
The account is active and ready to use as soon as onboarding is complete, so clients can receive payments, transfer money, and manage their finances right away. This is especially helpful for internationals who need to provide a deposit, receive their first salary, or handle other time-sensitive financial matters.
Another really useful feature lets clients link their new account directly to Apple Pay or Google Pay, so they can start paying in shops and restaurants, on public transport and online without having to wait for their physical debit card to arrive. They get instant access to secure digital payments from the moment the account is approved.
Newcomer? Earn up to €125!
To give newcomers a warm financial welcome, ABN AMRO is currently offering new clients the opportunity to earn up to €125 when opening their first account. This provides a helpful boost during the expensive early stages of relocation, when the costs of arranging housing, purchasing essentials or furnishing a new home quickly add up.
After completing the onboarding steps and satisfying the promotional terms, clients get the reward paid directly into their newly opened ABN AMRO account.
Supporting expats from day one
With decades of experience serving expats, international employees, students and globally mobile professionals, ABN AMRO has built a reputation as a trusted financial partner for newcomers.
English-speaking advisers, an English-language app and dedicated expat resources ensure that clients feel supported right from day one. Make an appointment with an advisor now!