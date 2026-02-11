Start banking in the Netherlands faster than ever with ABN AMRO

For many expats, moving to the Netherlands marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, full of professional opportunities and personal growth. But before settling into Dutch life, newcomers face a series of practical challenges, the first of which is often opening a bank account.

Traditionally, this process involves submitting various official documents, waiting around and filling in a lot of paperwork. Today, however, ABN AMRO offers a faster, simpler and more welcoming way for internationals to start managing their finances in the Netherlands.

Open an account with ease: No proof of residence required

One of the main struggles for newly arrived expats has long been proving their Dutch address before they can open a bank account. ABN AMRO has removed this hurdle for EEA citizens, allowing clients to open their accounts and start using them immediately. This makes onboarding much easier and more flexible.

The bank lets newcomers start banking without a citizen service number (BSN), helping them get financially set up before finalising their registration in the Netherlands.