Get up to 125 euros if you open your first ABN AMRO bank account

Have you recently moved to the Netherlands and need a Dutch bank account? Well, you are in luck! If you open your first current account at ABN AMRO, you will receive up to 125 euros as a welcome gift. Now, that's how you make a customer feel welcome!

Open a Dutch bank account without a BSN

For expats relocating to the Netherlands, one significant hurdle has been obtaining a Citizen Service Number (BSN) to open a bank account. Fortunately, ABN AMRO has made it possible to open a bank account in the Netherlands without a BSN. This means that you can set up your account before you even move to the Netherlands, so your first paycheck or transfer will be waiting for you upon arrival. How convenient is that?

How to get up to 125 euros

Opening your first current account takes just 10 minutes and couldn't be easier:

Download the ABN AMRO app Start the identification process Follow the on-screen steps Enter the promotional code " ABN125"

If you meet the terms and conditions, you will receive up to 125 euros in your new bank account. A great start to your expat adventure in the Netherlands!