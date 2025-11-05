Get up to 125 euros if you open your first ABN AMRO bank account
Have you recently moved to the Netherlands and need a Dutch bank account? Well, you are in luck! If you open your first current account at ABN AMRO, you will receive up to 125 euros as a welcome gift. Now, that's how you make a customer feel welcome!
Open a Dutch bank account without a BSN
For expats relocating to the Netherlands, one significant hurdle has been obtaining a Citizen Service Number (BSN) to open a bank account. Fortunately, ABN AMRO has made it possible to open a bank account in the Netherlands without a BSN. This means that you can set up your account before you even move to the Netherlands, so your first paycheck or transfer will be waiting for you upon arrival. How convenient is that?
How to get up to 125 euros
Opening your first current account takes just 10 minutes and couldn't be easier:
- Download the ABN AMRO app
- Start the identification process
- Follow the on-screen steps
- Enter the promotional code "ABN125"
If you meet the terms and conditions, you will receive up to 125 euros in your new bank account. A great start to your expat adventure in the Netherlands!
ABN AMRO: Experts in expats
For over 25 years, ABN AMRO has been the go-to financial partner for expats, diplomats, civil servants and international organisations. They provide products and advice for payments, savings, insurance, credit cards, mortgages, loans and investments.
All the expat advisors at ABN AMRO speak fluent English, and their website has tons of financial tips and information for expats (also in English). Their network of financial experts is ready to help you move forward. They can help with calculating your pension, for example, buying your first Dutch home or deciding whether to take early retirement.