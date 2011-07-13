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Population in Dutch cities grows fast

Population in Dutch cities grows fast

The population growth rate in the three major cities in the Netherlands is particularly high, according to the latest figures by Statistics Netherlands.

More specifically, between January 1, 2009 and January 1, 2011:
 Amsterdam population increased by 25.000
 Rotterdam population increased by 23.000
 The Hague population increased by 13.000

This growth can be attributed to a higher net immigration as well as the fact that more people from other municipalities have settled in. Natural population growth has also been higher, but is a less important factor.

Note that the population declined in only 4 out of the 31 large Dutch cities; excluding the above mentioned ones, overall population growth was 124.000.

population dutch cities

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