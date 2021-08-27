The Netherlands ends evacuations in Afghanistan amid security concerns

On Thursday evening, the final Dutch evacuation flight departed from Kabul Airport, bringing the Netherlands’ operation to an end, five days before the deadline set by the Taliban.

The Netherlands brings Afghanistan evacuations to an end

According to the Dutch government, the country has been able to safely evacuate over 2.500 people, 1.600 of which were headed to the Netherlands. It is unclear how many Dutch citizens remain in Afghanistan, but according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, it is a “significant number.”

Talking to the press on Thursday, Rutte said it was “terrible news” that the Netherlands was forced to bring evacuations to an end, taking responsibility for mistakes that allowed Afghanistan to fall into the hands of the Taliban: “We blame ourselves for making the wrong assessment of the situation on the spot.”

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said it was with a “heavy heart” that Dutch ambassadors and military forces were compelled to leave on Thursday. “We sympathise with the people who are not yet safe," Kaag wrote. "Our departure will have far-reaching consequences for them."